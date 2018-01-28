Tyron Woodley: ‘Nate Diaz Has Never Even Been Close to Winning a World Title’

HOT OFF THE WIRE
January 28, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Tyron Woodley has frequently been a target of callouts, as well as being the man to call other fighters out. He was once the center of a rumored fight with Nate Diaz, but the bout never materialized.

Now that Diaz has come out and said he is ready to make a UFC return, Woodley is more than willing to welcome him back, although he doubts that Diaz is all that serious about fighting anyone not named Conor McGregor.

Woodley addressed Diaz and a host of other topics on the latest edition of his TMZ Sports web series “The Hollywood Beatdown.” Chief among his other topics of discussion was the recent accusations about steroids floating around the Hollywood scenes, including accusations that Mark Wahlberg used steroids, an allegation the actor vehemently denies.

Check out all this and more on the latest edition of “The Hollywood Beatdown with Tyron Woodley.”

               

