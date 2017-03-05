Tyron Woodley: ‘My Life Was Better Before the Belt’ (UFC 209 Video)

HOT OFF THE WIRE

March 5, 2017
1 Comment

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley talks about his entrance song and how his life was kind of better before winning the belt.  Woodley retained his title at UFC 209 on Saturday by defeating Stephen Thompson by majority decision.

TRENDING > UFC 209 Main Event Scorecard: Did You Agree with the Judges?

Related Article

Dana White Criticizes Khabib Nurmagomedov Tea...

Mar 05, 20172 Comments135 Views

UFC president Dana White, at the UFC 209 post-fight press conference, addressed the cancellation of the Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson fight.

Tyron Woodley Responds to D...

Welterweight champ Tyron Woodley, at the UFC 209 post-fight

Mar 05, 2017
Stephen Thompson at UFC 209

Stephen Thompson: 'I ...

At the UFC 209 post-fight press conference, a reflective

Mar 05, 2017

Dana White Thought Stephen ...

UFC president Dana White, at the UFC 209 post-fight

Mar 05, 2017

