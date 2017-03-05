Tyron Woodley: ‘My Life Was Better Before the Belt’ (UFC 209 Video)

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley talks about his entrance song and how his life was kind of better before winning the belt. Woodley retained his title at UFC 209 on Saturday by defeating Stephen Thompson by majority decision.

