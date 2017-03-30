Tyron Woodley: McGregor vs. Mayweather Great for Combat Sports

HOT OFF THE WIRE

March 30, 2017
Once thought to be simply a fantasy match-up, a boxing bout between Floyd Mayweather and UFC champion Conor McGregor grows more likely to happen each day.

McGregor wants the fight. Mayweather wants the fight. And UFC president Dana white said that he won’t keep his biggest star from stepping into the ring against the undefeated boxer.

But is the fight good for the UFC? Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley believes that it is.

“I think it’s a phenomenal thing for the UFC. I think it’s a phenomenal thing for combat sports. Anytime you can bring boxing and MMA together in combat sports, I think it’s a great opportunity,” he said during an appearance on UFC Tonight.

“These guys are the top of the top of their divisions. I think this fight, on paper, might not be the most stylistic match-up, but in general I think it’s a great fight. It’s going to bring a lot of money.”

There’s no doubt the fight will generate a lot of revenue. Mayweather and McGregor are arguably the biggest stars in combat sports. The bout could potentially set pay-per-view records. But who wins it? Woodley’s money is on Mayweather.

“I think Floyd Mayweather is just too experienced with the boxing. Boxing and MMA are different. When you spar with high-level boxers, that’s one thing. Fighting against someone that has fought the top-level boxers over and over again and been victorious, I’m going to have to go with Floyd Mayweather.”

