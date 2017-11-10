Tyron Woodley Interviews Georges St-Pierre, Challenges Him to UFC Title Fight

Georges St-Pierre walked away from UFC 217 as the middleweight champion of the world. He’s the first man to hold the championship designation at both welterweight and middleweight under the UFC banner. So what next?

While everyone is focused on Robert Whittaker and Conor McGregor, what about Tyron Woodley?

The current UFC welterweight champion, Woodley had St-Pierre as a guest on his TMZ Sports Show “The Hollywood Beatdown” this week and threw down with St-Pierre.

No, not in Conor-McGregor fashion, but Woodley, rather politely, threw the challenge out there to St-Pierre, saying they should fight each other, even offering to meet him at middleweight if that were necessary to alleviate GSP’s concerns about his contract.

