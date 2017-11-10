               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Anderson Silva

featuredAnderson Silva Flagged for Potential UFC Doping Violation, Pulled Kelvin Gastelum Bout

Conor McGregor weigh-in

featuredConor McGregor Goes After Referee Marc Goddard in Melee Following Fight in Bellator

Dustin Poirier

featuredPoirier and Pettis Make Weight for UFC Norfolk, but One Main Card Fighter Misses

Georges St-Pierre

featuredGeorges St-Pierre Raises Doubt About Defending UFC Belt

Tyron Woodley Interviews Georges St-Pierre, Challenges Him to UFC Title Fight

November 10, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Georges St-Pierre walked away from UFC 217 as the middleweight champion of the world. He’s the first man to hold the championship designation at both welterweight and middleweight under the UFC banner. So what next? 

While everyone is focused on Robert Whittaker and Conor McGregor, what about Tyron Woodley?

The current UFC welterweight champion, Woodley had St-Pierre as a guest on his TMZ Sports Show “The Hollywood Beatdown” this week and threw down with St-Pierre.

TRENDING > Georges St-Pierre’s Comeback Was Nearly Derailed by Profuse Vomiting

No, not in Conor-McGregor fashion, but Woodley, rather politely, threw the challenge out there to St-Pierre, saying they should fight each other, even offering to meet him at middleweight if that were necessary to alleviate GSP’s concerns about his contract.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26: Winnipeg
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Pasadena
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA