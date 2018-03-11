HOT OFF THE WIRE
Georges St-Pierre over McGregor and Bisping

featuredGeorges St-Pierre Fighting for Legacy, Insists Conor McGregor Doesn’t Fit the Bill

Luke Rockhold vs Michael Bisping UFC 199 weigh

featuredLuke Rockhold: ‘I Could Beat Michael Bisping’s Ass If I Modeled 365 Days a Year’

Tyron Woodley comments on Floyd Mayweather fighting Conor McGregor in MMA

featuredTyron Woodley Says He is Training Floyd Mayweather for Possible UFC Debut

Amanda Nunes UFC 215 Pre-Fight

featuredAmanda Nunes Headlines UFC 224, but Not Against Cris Cyborg

Tyron Woodley Insists He Could Have Floyd Mayweather UFC Ready in Short Oder (Video)

March 11, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

While everyone is doubting Floyd Mayweather’s sincerity about jumping into the mixed martial arts arena, UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is taking it rather seriously, even offering to train the undefeated former world champion boxer for his UFC debut. 

Mayweather began teasing a move into MMA a couple of months ago, but even he has said that he probably wouldn’t do it. But now, it appears that he has had a conversation with Woodley about the possibility of taking an MMA fight and is hatching plans with the UFC champ to at least train together in Las Vegas.

Whether or not a training session actually leads to Mayweather stepping into the Octagon to throw down, whether it be with Conor McGregor or not, remains to  be seen, but Woodley, during a portion of his latest “The Hollywood Beatdown” show on TMZ Sports, seems certain that he could help Mayweather make the transition from boxing to MMA in short order.

“If he’s able to evade punches at a fraction of a second, make people look stupid and miss a million times, then he can learn wrestling defense (and to defend kicks),” Woodley said.

TRENDING > Joe Rogan: Floyd Mayweather vs. CM Punk ‘That’s the Fight to Make’

“I think for the kicks, he’s gonna need two or three weeks. Some of the wrestling defense things, it’s very similar to boxing… to stop the shot before it gets there is through footwork. In total, maybe two and a half months (to get Floyd ready for a fight).”

The question that lingers is whether or not Mayweather really wants to test himself in the mixed martial arts world or, perhaps more accurately, whether or not the check is big enough for him to risk tarnishing his thus far spotless record in combat sports.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC Fight Night 129: Santiago, Chile
UFC Fight Night 130: Dublin
UFC Fight Night 131: Utica, N.Y.
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA