Tyron Woodley Insists He Could Have Floyd Mayweather UFC Ready in Short Oder (Video)

(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

While everyone is doubting Floyd Mayweather’s sincerity about jumping into the mixed martial arts arena, UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is taking it rather seriously, even offering to train the undefeated former world champion boxer for his UFC debut.

Mayweather began teasing a move into MMA a couple of months ago, but even he has said that he probably wouldn’t do it. But now, it appears that he has had a conversation with Woodley about the possibility of taking an MMA fight and is hatching plans with the UFC champ to at least train together in Las Vegas.

Whether or not a training session actually leads to Mayweather stepping into the Octagon to throw down, whether it be with Conor McGregor or not, remains to be seen, but Woodley, during a portion of his latest “The Hollywood Beatdown” show on TMZ Sports, seems certain that he could help Mayweather make the transition from boxing to MMA in short order.

“If he’s able to evade punches at a fraction of a second, make people look stupid and miss a million times, then he can learn wrestling defense (and to defend kicks),” Woodley said.

“I think for the kicks, he’s gonna need two or three weeks. Some of the wrestling defense things, it’s very similar to boxing… to stop the shot before it gets there is through footwork. In total, maybe two and a half months (to get Floyd ready for a fight).”

The question that lingers is whether or not Mayweather really wants to test himself in the mixed martial arts world or, perhaps more accurately, whether or not the check is big enough for him to risk tarnishing his thus far spotless record in combat sports.