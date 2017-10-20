               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor and Demi Lovato meet - Instagram

hot-sauce-featuredTyron Woodley Insists Demi Lovato Has Legit Skills and He Has UFC Match-Ups in Mind

Dana White and Tyron Woodley

hot-sauce-featuredTyron Woodley and Dana White’s Rocky Relationship is Now ‘Gucci’

UFC 218 Holloway vs Edgar Fight Poster

hot-sauce-featuredUFC 218: Holloway vs. Edgar Fight Poster Unveiled

Georges St-Pierre

hot-sauce-featuredGeorges St-Pierre Needs to Stop Talking Trash

Tyron Woodley Insists Demi Lovato Has Legit Skills and He Has UFC Match-Ups in Mind

October 20, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Tyron Woodley has a new weekly show in partnership with TMZ Sports entitled “The Hollywood Beatdown,” where he chimes in on the hot topics of the day, mostly with a mixed martial arts spin to them. 

This week, Woodley heaped praise on singer, songwriter, actress, and aspiring MMA athlete Demi Lovato. Not only did Woodley appreciate Lovato’s openness in her new documentary, “Simply Complicated,” he also praised her for her MMA skills. Woodley said that he has trained in the same gym as her, and walked away believing she could actually take a fight.

Woodley even had some rather eye-opening potential UFC match-ups in mind for the superstar.

TRENDING > Antonio Rogerio Nogueira Pulled from UFC on FOX 26 Card

In addition to dishing on Lovato, Woodley also talked about Jon Jones’ UFC status, a Justin Bieber Build-A-Bear, Boston Celtics star Gordon Hayward’s horrific leg break, and more.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Gdansk
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA