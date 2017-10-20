Tyron Woodley Insists Demi Lovato Has Legit Skills and He Has UFC Match-Ups in Mind

(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Tyron Woodley has a new weekly show in partnership with TMZ Sports entitled “The Hollywood Beatdown,” where he chimes in on the hot topics of the day, mostly with a mixed martial arts spin to them.

This week, Woodley heaped praise on singer, songwriter, actress, and aspiring MMA athlete Demi Lovato. Not only did Woodley appreciate Lovato’s openness in her new documentary, “Simply Complicated,” he also praised her for her MMA skills. Woodley said that he has trained in the same gym as her, and walked away believing she could actually take a fight.

Woodley even had some rather eye-opening potential UFC match-ups in mind for the superstar.

In addition to dishing on Lovato, Woodley also talked about Jon Jones’ UFC status, a Justin Bieber Build-A-Bear, Boston Celtics star Gordon Hayward’s horrific leg break, and more.

