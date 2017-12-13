               

Tyron Woodley: ‘I Beat All the Tough People; They’re All Warm-Up Fights (Now)’

December 13, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of TMZSports)

Citing no fights available that are worthy of his effort, UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is opting for surgery on his shoulder.

Woodley had been linked to rumors of a fight with Nate Diaz, a fight which he was willing to forego surgery to take, but it never came to fruition. He has also wanted a fight with Georges St-Pierre, but after vacating the middleweight title he just won, St-Pierre’s future is in doubt.

As for everyone else, they appear to be warm-up fights.

“I beat all the tough people. They’re all warm-up fights (now),” Woodley told TMZ Sports recently.

