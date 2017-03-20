HOT OFF THE WIRE

hot-sauce-featuredTyron Woodley Gets Lost in Rainforest, Needs a Tour Guide

hot-sauce-featuredJimi Manuwa Ignites Fellow Fighters on Twitter with His One-Punch KO Power

hot-sauce-featuredConor McGregor Parties on St. Patrick’s Day Because of Course

hot-sauce-featuredVIDEO: What Started as an MMA Fight Broke Out Into This Massive Brawl

Tyron Woodley Gets Lost in Rainforest, Needs a Tour Guide

March 20, 2017
1 Comment

Someone needs to find the UFC welterweight champion. 

Tyron Woodley today was on Instagram, updating us on his trek through the rainforest. Sounds like an awesome vacation fit for a champion, right? Well, to his surprise, the vacation package he purchased consisted of him being dropped off in the middle of nowhere, forcing him to find his way out … with a baby, no less. Yikes. Maybe read the fine print on the vacation brochure next time, champ. 

Hopefully he’s not lost long enough to where we need to make another interim UFC title. We got enough of those.

To the footage!

WTH!

A post shared by Tyron Woodley (@twooodley) on

Follow @MMAHotSauce on Twitter and Facebook. Also follow MMAWeekly.com on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Related Article

Jimi Manuwa Ignites Fellow Fighters on Twitte...

Mar 18, 20174 Comments379 Views

Jimi Manuwa put his immense one-punch power on display at UFC Fight Night 107 on Saturday in London, which ignited his fellow fighters on Twitter.

Conor McGregor Parties on S...

Conor McGregor went out on the town in New

Mar 18, 2017

VIDEO: What Started as an M...

This brawl brings back so many "Strikeforce: Nashville" memories.

Mar 16, 2017

Double KO at Shamrock FC St...

There was a stunning, ultra-rare double-KO at this past

Mar 13, 2017
  • aFriendlyAgenda

    Bummer

    This could have been our chance to leave him there forever

               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC 210: Buffalo
UFC on FOX 24: Kansas City
UFC Fight Night 108: Nashville
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC 214 in Anaheim (July 29)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA