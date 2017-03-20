Tyron Woodley Gets Lost in Rainforest, Needs a Tour Guide

Someone needs to find the UFC welterweight champion.

Tyron Woodley today was on Instagram, updating us on his trek through the rainforest. Sounds like an awesome vacation fit for a champion, right? Well, to his surprise, the vacation package he purchased consisted of him being dropped off in the middle of nowhere, forcing him to find his way out … with a baby, no less. Yikes. Maybe read the fine print on the vacation brochure next time, champ.

Hopefully he’s not lost long enough to where we need to make another interim UFC title. We got enough of those.

To the footage!