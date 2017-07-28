Tyron Woodley: Georges St-Pierre is Playing Games; I Haven’t Seen a Bout Agreement

Tyron Woodley doesn’t want to talk about a possible fight with Georges St-Pierre, as he thinks GSP is playing games.

Woodley puts his UFC welterweight title on the line opposite Demian Maia at UFC 214 on Saturday, July 29, in Anaheim, Calif.

