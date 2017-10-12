Tyron Woodley Fires Back at Rafael dos Anjos Suggesting an Interim Title Fight

With three title defenses over the past 12 months, welterweight king Tyron Woodley knows his championship status has been earned.

Still that didn’t stop former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos from suggesting on Thursday that his newly announced fight against Robbie Lawler should potentially be for an interim title.

Dos Anjos argued that because Woodley is expected to be out of action until 2018 due to a shoulder injury that perhaps his fight with Lawler should crown an interim champion.