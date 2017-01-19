Tyron Woodley Explains His Comments About Racism in MMA (video)

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on Thursday met with the media in Las Vegas to promote his upcoming rematch with Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson at UFC 209 on March 4. During a scrum, he addressed comments he made about racism in sports in an interview with ESPN on Wednesday.

“I’m by far the worst treated champion in history of the UFC, blatantly facts,” he said.

“Let’s put the cards on the table, real is real. If I was a different complexion I think people and fans would treat me a different way.”

In further examples, Woodley pointed out how Demetrious Johnson and Jon Jones, who are also black, are treated.

At Thursday’s UFC 209 Media Day, Woodley dug a deeper on the topic, clarifying that he wasn’t saying the UFC was being racist.

