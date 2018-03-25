HOT OFF THE WIRE
TJ Dillashaw and Demetrious Johnson

featuredDana White: T.J. Dillashaw vs. Demetrious Johnson ‘Is Not Happening’

Felice Herrig

featuredFelice Herrig Believes a Win over Karolina Kowalkiewicz Should Earn Her a Title Shot

Alexander Volkov - UFC victory

featuredMMAWeekly MMA Top 10 Rankings Update, March 21: Alexander Volkov Makes a Big Leap

Michael Chiesa UFC on FOX 19

featuredMichael Chiesa on Referee Mario Yamasaki: ‘The Guy Is Just Unfit to Officiate Fights’

Tyron Woodley Explains Floyd Mayweather’s Route to UFC Success

March 25, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Though Floyd Mayweather making the move into mixed martial arts at one time appeared to simply be bluster, he appears to get more and more serious about a possible UFC fight by the day. It’s very much the same scenario that Mayweather’s boxing bout with Conor McGregor followed.

And with UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley stepping up to help Mayweather train for mixed martial arts, it only adds a new wave of credibility to Mayweather’s MMA interest.

The Mayweather vs. McGregor role reversal isn’t as easy to believe as a legitimate path because Mayweather has to add a lot of skills to his arsenal of techniques in order to compete in the cage, even if he primarily adds only defensive skills in many areas of the sport in order to emphasize his striking prowess, that is a big ask.

When McGregor made his professional boxing debut against the undefeated former champion, he had to winnow his skillset down to focus on the more intricate aspects of his boxing game, not necessarily adding elements of entirely different disciplines. Not that sharpening his boxing skills to the point of a professional boxer was something easy to do in a short period of time, but at least he could narrow his focus. 

TRENDING > Joe Rogan Rips the Win Bonus System in MMA That is ‘Stealing’ Money from Fighters

For Mayweather, he is going to have to widen his focus in order to bring any MMA opponent into his zone of strength, but that’s something that Woodley believes isn’t as big of an ask as it appears, considering Mayweather’s expertise in boxing, dedication to training, and mind for combat sports. 

In a recent interview on UFC Tonight, Woodley spoke at length about how he could prepare Mayweather for a successful trip to the UFC Octagon.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC Fight Night 129: Santiago, Chile
Bellator 200: London
UFC Fight Night 130: Liverpool
UFC Fight Night 131: Utica, N.Y.
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA