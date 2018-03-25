Tyron Woodley Explains Floyd Mayweather’s Route to UFC Success

&amp;lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&amp;gt;﻿&amp;lt;/span&amp;gt;

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Though Floyd Mayweather making the move into mixed martial arts at one time appeared to simply be bluster, he appears to get more and more serious about a possible UFC fight by the day. It’s very much the same scenario that Mayweather’s boxing bout with Conor McGregor followed.

And with UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley stepping up to help Mayweather train for mixed martial arts, it only adds a new wave of credibility to Mayweather’s MMA interest.

The Mayweather vs. McGregor role reversal isn’t as easy to believe as a legitimate path because Mayweather has to add a lot of skills to his arsenal of techniques in order to compete in the cage, even if he primarily adds only defensive skills in many areas of the sport in order to emphasize his striking prowess, that is a big ask.

When McGregor made his professional boxing debut against the undefeated former champion, he had to winnow his skillset down to focus on the more intricate aspects of his boxing game, not necessarily adding elements of entirely different disciplines. Not that sharpening his boxing skills to the point of a professional boxer was something easy to do in a short period of time, but at least he could narrow his focus.

TRENDING > Joe Rogan Rips the Win Bonus System in MMA That is ‘Stealing’ Money from Fighters

For Mayweather, he is going to have to widen his focus in order to bring any MMA opponent into his zone of strength, but that’s something that Woodley believes isn’t as big of an ask as it appears, considering Mayweather’s expertise in boxing, dedication to training, and mind for combat sports.

In a recent interview on UFC Tonight, Woodley spoke at length about how he could prepare Mayweather for a successful trip to the UFC Octagon.