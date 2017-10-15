               

Tyron Woodley Endorses a Ronda Rousey Move to WWE

October 15, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Ronda Rousey has been teasing a move away from her career in the UFC to a professional wrestling stint in the WWE. She was even coy about her hubby, UFC heavyweight Travis Browne, possibly joining her.

She’s already made an appearance alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at a past WrestleMania, the WWE’s biggest event of the year, and by all accounts, it was successful. 

UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley on Friday fully endorsed Rousey’s move, heaping praise on the former UFC bantamweight queen.

“Ronda Rousey, 100 percent, do it. You’ve already did what you needed to do in this sport,” Woodley said on the premiere episode of his knew TMZ Sports show, “The Hollywood Beatdown.”

“You’ve brought (MMA) to a level that no female fighter would have ever thought. Not only female fighters, she brought MMA to a whole new level, where the 90-year-old lady at the airport was talking about Ronda Rousey at the sandwich spot. Which would have never happened (before Rousey arrived).

“I think she’s done enough in the sport of mixed martial arts that if she wanted to walk away this might not be a bad time.”

Woodley dished on a lot more than Rousey on “The Hollywood Beatdown,” touching base on hot topics such as Harvey Weinstein and Ben Affleck, as well as revealing where his rocky relationship with UFC president Dana White currently stands.

“The Hollywood Beatdown” is a new show that Woodley has fired up with TMZ Sports, in which the champ weighs in on his favorite stories in the world of Hollywood and Sports. New episodes of the show are set to appear every Friday.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

