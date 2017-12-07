Tyron Woodley Doesn’t Think Conor McGregor Will Ever Fight Again

The speculation about whether or not Conor McGregor would ever return to the UFC began as soon as he inked the deal to box Floyd Mayweather in the biggest money fight of his career.

Reportedly making somewhere in the neighborhood of $100 million for the fight, it would be easy for McGregor to simply walk away from a job that requires him to get punched in the face.

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley believes that’s exactly what McGregor is going to do. After all, why would McGregor return to the Octagon, where, as lightweight champion, he would be expected to face the toughest fighters that the promotion has to offer?

“I never thought he was coming back. I said it all along. When he go and fight for 60 to 110 million dollars, whatever in the middle he actually made. When you fight for that type of money. You’re gonna get him to come back and fight the match-ups that are most challenging to him? You’re not gonna do it,” Woodley said during a recent edition of his TMZ show “The Holloywood Beatdown.”

“(McGregor is going to) come back and fight me or Tony Ferguson or one of these guys that are not gonna be affected by all the trash talk? No, it’s not worth it.”

Although fighting is the vehicle that propelled McGregor into the limelight, he has a penchant for remaining. Woodley believes that if McGregor doesn’t return to the cage, he could easily have a future career in Hollywood.

“His personality will transition well into film.”

