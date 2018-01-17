Tyron Woodley Doesn’t Love Fighting, but Loves Dropping Opponents (Video)

HOT OFF THE WIRE

January 17, 2018
(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley was a guest recently on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. While on the show, he said something that many fans were baffled by.

He said, “I don’t even really like fighting,” which left many fans questioning why he does it.

TRENDING > Will Georges St-Pierre Ever Make Another UFC Return? Should He?

During a segment of his latest edition of The Hollywood Beatdown with TMZ Sports, Woodley explained what he meant by his comment and what he really does love about fighting.

               

