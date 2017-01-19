HOT OFF THE WIRE
Tyron Woodley Breaks Down Welterweight Threats (video)

January 19, 2017
Tyron Woodley is preparing to step into the Octagon opposite Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson for the second time in as many bouts. The two will rematch in the UFC 209 headliner on March 4 in Las Vegas.

In the build-up to the fight, Woodley spoke to the media about the promotion of their first fight, as well as his respect for Thompson as a fighter. 

At a luncheon in Los Angeles on Thursday, Woodley talked about the welterweight fighters that he focuses on as threats to his UFC welterweight championship, and how he and Thompson’s UFC 205 bout in November of 2016 could have been promoted better.

