Tyron Woodley Blasts Colby Covington, ‘Embarrassed’ By His Performance in Brazil

If Colby Covington wanted to get Tyron Woodley’s attention, consider it mission accomplished.

The upstart welterweight contender took aim at Woodley in his post fight speech after defeating Demian Maia on Saturday night in Brazil, calling for the next title shot and referencing how he handled him the last time they trained together.

“Tyron Woodley, deep down inside I know you know what happened last time we were in the gym. I know you’ve been running from me, you’re ducking me looking for money fights. I’m coming to your front door and if you ain’t answering, I’m coming to take what’s mine — the welterweight title.”

Well, Woodley was paying attention to what unfolded on the card and he fired back with several messages aimed at Covington on Twitter.

Embarrassed he is in my division https://t.co/epJuPBiT01 — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) October 29, 2017

He changed his name to Colby "Cotton Fist" Covington. Or Easy Money Covington. Sum like that. I'm embarrassed he was proud of that https://t.co/cVDPnB7e5T — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) October 29, 2017

Last comment as I should have my phone taken 4even replying @ufc u have a new #FightPassPhenom, who only fight out of the country & on FS2 — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) October 29, 2017

U mean in 2012 when he had 2 be flown home early 4 a minor injury, when @DinThomas had to tell me to ease up on him, or when he turned blue? https://t.co/Lzkfa8nhOT — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) October 29, 2017

He is no body's homie. He is a @GamebredFighter wanna be who hasn't put in a fraction of he work and want his shine. I dead ass embarrassed! https://t.co/PwZEQ8u0nn — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) October 29, 2017

I flew him in to beat on him like a drum and sent him home bro. Stop amping hide https://t.co/LLRUtT1zrg — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) October 29, 2017

It seems clear based on the content of his messages to Covington that Woodley doesn’t believe he actually deserves the next shot at the title, but there will be plenty of attention paid to this growing rivalry over the next few weeks.

Covington certainly made a strong statement with his win over Maia and now he just awaits word on whether or not he’ll actually get the chance to face Woodley in 2018.

