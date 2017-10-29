               

Tyron Woodley Blasts Colby Covington, ‘Embarrassed’ By His Performance in Brazil

October 29, 2017
NoNo Comments

If Colby Covington wanted to get Tyron Woodley’s attention, consider it mission accomplished.

The upstart welterweight contender took aim at Woodley in his post fight speech after defeating Demian Maia on Saturday night in Brazil, calling for the next title shot and referencing how he handled him the last time they trained together.

“Tyron Woodley, deep down inside I know you know what happened last time we were in the gym. I know you’ve been running from me, you’re ducking me looking for money fights. I’m coming to your front door and if you ain’t answering, I’m coming to take what’s mine — the welterweight title.”

Well, Woodley was paying attention to what unfolded on the card and he fired back with several messages aimed at Covington on Twitter.

It seems clear based on the content of his messages to Covington that Woodley doesn’t believe he actually deserves the next shot at the title, but there will be plenty of attention paid to this growing rivalry over the next few weeks.

Covington certainly made a strong statement with his win over Maia and now he just awaits word on whether or not he’ll actually get the chance to face Woodley in 2018.

