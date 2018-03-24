Tyron Woodley Believes Floyd Mayweather Will Be Able to Handle Anyone in the UFC

As things continue to heat up surrounding a potential Floyd Mayweather foray into the world of mixed martial arts, UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley believes that there is a clear path to the undefeated boxer being successful in the UFC.

In fact, not only does Woodley think Mayweather will be successful, he believes that the boxer will soon be able to hold his own with anyone in the UFC.

“He just has to be able to stop (attacks) and get within boxing range. I think anybody in the UFC, he’s gonna be able to handle his own with,” Woodley told TMZ Sports.

“That’s going to be the primary goal, to equip him with the tools to not get taken down.”

While many doubted Mayweather’s sincerity in stepping into the Octagon even more so than they had doubted the likelihood that Mayweather vs. McGregor would come together, the 41-year-old Mayweather continues taking steps toward a potential UFC debut.

Woodley and Mayweather have both talked publicly about training together in mixed martial arts, and the UFC champ gave more specifics in his recent interview with TMZ.

“I talked to Floyd yesterday, he’s in Miami right now, and we coordinating dates on training. We’re in the process of setting up the timing,” he said, adding that things could get off the ground before the next UFC pay-per-view.

“I think we’re gonna start most of it next week. I think we’re gonna start some of the strategy talks next week and we might get some sessions in as well.”

Will you be tuning in if Mayweather steps into the Octagon for an MMA fight?

(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)