Tyron Woodley Behind the Scenes at UFC 214, Including His Feud with Dana White

(Courtesy of Tyron Woodley)

Tyron Woodley takes us behind the scenes at UFC 214 with his “Champ Camp” video blog. This episode not only shows much of the lead-up to UFC 214 fight night, it also puts Woodley’s shoulder injury and feud with UFC president Dana White on full display.

Woodley defeated top contender Demian Maia by unanimous decision in the UFC 214 co-main event.

