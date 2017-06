Tyron Woodley Announces Next Title Defense for UFC 214 (video)

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley unveiled his next title defense on UFC Tonight on Wednesday. Talking to co-host Kenny Florian, Woodley revealed that he would meet Demian Maia at UFC 214 in July.

