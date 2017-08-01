Tyler Shinn Sees Holes in Chris Kelades’ Game Heading into LFA 18

Following a two year plus layoff, bantamweight prospect Tyler Shinn returned to MMA with a split-decision win over Kendall Carnahan at LFA 15 in June.

For Shinn, while his performance wasn’t perfect, he is still quite pleased with how he did and was able to come back from his time away.

“I was just ready to get back out there and, as some people might say, get the rust off,” Shinn told MMAWeekly.com. “Even though I was off for two and a half years, but I didn’t feel rusty at all.

“Once the fight was over, I didn’t really know how the judges were looking at it. I felt confident I had the win in the end because I felt I had five or six submission attempts, and he had none. He threw a lot of elbows from the top, but only two or three of them grazed me. I just felt like I put a good performance on for being off for two and a half years.”

Compared to the last time he fought in January of 2015, Shinn feels he’s taken a big step forward in his mental approach, which will add volumes to his already solid physical game.

“I was trying to get the hesitation out of my game and get more confidence,” said Shinn. “I’m really more confident and less hesitant fighter.

“I go out there and am trying to strike first and am mixing things up. It’s really a level of focus and confidence I’ve gotten from putting in the work and putting in the time sparring, hitting the mitts, and mixing my whole game together.”

On August 4 in Shawnee, Oklahoma, Shinn (8-3) will look to add to a two-fight winning streak when he takes on former UFC veteran Chris Kelades (9-3) in a main card 130-pound catchweight bout.

“I think Chris is one of those seasoned, game, fighters,” Shinn said. “He’s fought some Top 5 guys in this division; Sergio Pettis and Ray Borg; in two of his last three fights.

“He’s a well-rounded fighter, but I see some holes in his game here and there that I’m going to try to take advantage of. I feel I’m quicker, more athletic and have a more well-rounded game. I plan on going out there and putting him through the whole mixture of everything and just wear on him as the fight goes on.”

Now that he’s back in action, Shinn will look to move down in weight going forward and see where it takes him.

“My next fight is going to be 125-pounds flat-out,” said Shinn. “He took the fight on short notice, so I took the fight at a catch weight out of respect for that, and the fact that I haven’t weighed 125-pounds since like 2007. I’m going to at least inch my way down instead of taking the whole shot.”

