Two Undefeated Flyweights Added to ONE: Conquest of Kings Fight Card

ONE: Conquest of Kings is headlined by a flyweight title match between two champions and the card will also feature two of the divisions’ top prospects. Fights involving undefeated up and comers Danny Kingad and Stefer Rahardian have been added to the July 29 event.

This will be ONE Championship’s first ever card in Surabaya, Indonesia’s second city. Rahardian (5-0) will have an opportunity to show why he is being talked about as the best fighter the country has produced since Fransino Tirta when he faces Niko Soe (3-1).

Rahardian has won four fights out of four for ONE Championship and is coming off an impressive decision victory over Eugene Toquero. He will be looking to extend his winning streak against Soe, a Singaporean with a promotional record of 1-0.

Kingad (5-0) has also won three fights for ONE Championship and owns a submission win over Toquero. He’s the latest in a long line of flyweights to emerge from Team Lakay and will be looking to establish his title credentials with a win over promotional newcomer Getu Hexi (4-2).

The card will be headlined by a flyweight unification bout between regular champion Kairat Akhmetov (23-0) and interim champion Adriano Moraes (15-2). It takes place at the GOR Kertajaya and is one of four ONE Championship cards scheduled for Indonesia this year.

