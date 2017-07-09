HOT OFF THE WIRE
Amanda Nunes UFC 213 weigh

featuredAmanda Nunes Reveals Why She was Unable to Fight at UFC 213

Joanna Jedrzejczyk UFC 213

featuredJoanna Jedrzejczyk Reveals UFC 213 Fight Hung Up Over Pregnancy Test

featuredRobert Whittaker Wins Interim Middleweight Title in Five-Round War with Yoel Romero at UFC 213

UFC 213 Live Results

featuredUFC 213 Live Results and Fight Stats

Two Undefeated Flyweights Added to ONE: Conquest of Kings Fight Card

July 9, 2017
No Comments

ONE: Conquest of Kings is headlined by a flyweight title match between two champions and the card will also feature two of the divisions’ top prospects. Fights involving undefeated up and comers Danny Kingad and Stefer Rahardian have been added to the July 29 event.

This will be ONE Championship’s first ever card in Surabaya, Indonesia’s second city. Rahardian (5-0) will have an opportunity to show why he is being talked about as the best fighter the country has produced since Fransino Tirta when he faces Niko Soe (3-1).

Stefer RahardianRahardian has won four fights out of four for ONE Championship and is coming off an impressive decision victory over Eugene Toquero. He will be looking to extend his winning streak against Soe, a Singaporean with a promotional record of 1-0.

Kingad (5-0) has also won three fights for ONE Championship and owns a submission win over Toquero. He’s the latest in a long line of flyweights to emerge from Team Lakay and will be looking to establish his title credentials with a win over promotional newcomer Getu Hexi (4-2).

The card will be headlined by a flyweight unification bout between regular champion Kairat Akhmetov (23-0) and interim champion Adriano Moraes (15-2). It takes place at the GOR Kertajaya and is one of four ONE Championship cards scheduled for Indonesia this year.

(Follow @JamesGoyder on Twitter)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on FacebookTwitter and Instagram

Related Article

Dana White Explains Why Amanda Nunes WasnR...

Jul 09, 2017No Comments14 Views

Top ranked women’s bantamweight contender Valentina Shevchenko didn't get to fight for the title on Saturday night, but she didn't leave UFC 213 empty handed.

Conor McGregor, Dana White, and Floyd Mayweather

Dana White Thinks Mayweathe...

Dana White is under no misgivings about how the

Jul 09, 2017
Amanda Nunes UFC 213 weigh

Amanda Nunes Reveals Why Sh...

Amanda Nunes breaks her silence after dropping out of

Jul 09, 2017
Robert Whittaker - UFC 213

Robert Whittaker on Michael...

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) Robert Whittaker takes the mic

Jul 09, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA