Two UFC Vets to Face Off at Full Metal Dojo 13

Two American UFC veterans will go head to head at Full Metal Dojo 13 in Bangkok on February 25th. Long term Thailand residents Will Chope and Tommy Hayden will finally meet in a fight which was initially scheduled to take place last year.

Chope (32-12) is based in Khao Lak and is a full time fighter who competes every month in either MMA, boxing or Muay Thai. This will be his second bout for FMD, he won a split decision over Michael Vostry at the organization’s eighth event in 2016.

Hayden (9-3) is a school teacher in Pathum Thani who returned to the cage after a two year absence at FMD’s ninth card last June. He was on Dan Henderson’s team on Season 9 of The Ultimate Fighter in 2009 but now lives and trains on the outskirts of Bangkok.

This will be FMD’s first event of 2017 and the main event was revealed at a press conference held at the Movenpick Hotel in Bangkok. Several of the promotion’s fighters have gone on to sign for ONE Championship including Pongsiri Mitsatit and Kritsada Konsrichai.

