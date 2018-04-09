Two Title Fights Booked for ONE: Unstoppable Dreams

HOT OFF THE WIRE

April 9, 2018
NoNo Comments

ONE: Unstoppable Dreams is set for the Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 18 and will feature siblings Christian and Angela Lee in title fights.

The atomweight belt will be on the line when Angela Lee faces Mei Yamaguchi in a bout that was announced several months ago. Recently, her brother was also handed a shot at a ONE Championship title in Singapore.

Christian Lee def Kotetsu Boku at ONE Warriors of the WorldThe younger Lee will rematch featherweight champion Martin Nguyễn. The two-division titleholder will be defending that belt for the first time on May 18.

The card also sees Shinya Aoki return to the lightweight division. The Japanese former champion will be looking for his first MMA win since 2015 when he takes on Russian wrestler Rasul Yakhaev.

These days, ONE Championship is much more than just an MMA promotion and the card also features a caged Muay Thai title fight. Sam-A Gaiyanghadao faces Sergio Wielzen in a bout that will have the inaugural flyweight title on the line.

TRENDING > Floyd Mayweather Addresses Conor McGregor Rampage and Fighting in the UFC

With Yodsaenklai Fairtex also expected to make his ONE Championship debut at Unstoppable Dreams this looks set to be the promotion’s biggest card of the year so far.

ONE: Unstoppable Dreams Fight Card

  • Angela Lee (c) vs. Mei Yamaguchi (for Lee’s atomweight title)
  • Martin Nguyen (c) vs. Christian Lee (for Nguyen’s featherweight title)
  • Sam-A Gaiyanghadao vs. Sergio Wielzen (for inaugural flyweight Muay Thai title)
  • Shinya Aoki vs. Rasul Yakhyaev
  • Sunoto vs. Roel Rosauro

               

