Two-time Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison will make MMA debut in 2018

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison is ready to make her move into mixed martial arts.

The 2012 and 2016 gold medalist in judo is expected to debut for the Professional Fighters League in early 2018 with a targeted date in February for her first fight.

Sources close to the situation confirmed Harrison’s debut to MMAWeekly on Thursday following an initial report from the LA Times.

On the first day she arrives in the sport, Harrison will already be one of the most accomplished athletes to ever compete in MMA after her long, illustrious career as a top notch judoka.

Harrison is the only American to ever win gold in judo in the Olympics and she added to her historic run with a second gold medal in 2016. She then signed a contract as an ambassador and commentator with World Series of Fighting while making no formal commitment that she would transition to fighting.

Now it appears Harrison is ready to make that move after training for the past several months as she adjusted her judo skills to MMA.

