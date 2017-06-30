HOT OFF THE WIRE
Tyron Woodley vs Demian Maia UFC 214

featuredTyron Woodley vs. Demian Maia Marks UFC 214’s Third Title Fight

Conor McGregor UFC 205 MacLife Walk the Talk

featuredConor McGregor’s Boxing Coach: ‘I Think He’s Going to KO Floyd Mayweather’

Donald Cerrone vs Robbie Lawler

featuredInjury Forces Robbie Lawler vs. Donald Cerrone Off UFC 213

featuredHolly Holm Breaks Down McGregor vs. Mayweather: ‘Anything Can Happen In a Fight’

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison will make MMA debut in 2018

June 30, 2017
No Comments

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison is ready to make her move into mixed martial arts.

The 2012 and 2016 gold medalist in judo is expected to debut for the Professional Fighters League in early 2018 with a targeted date in February for her first fight.

Sources close to the situation confirmed Harrison’s debut to MMAWeekly on Thursday following an initial report from the LA Times. 

On the first day she arrives in the sport, Harrison will already be one of the most accomplished athletes to ever compete in MMA after her long, illustrious career as a top notch judoka.

TRENDING > Nick Diaz notified of potential UFC anti-doping policy violation by USADA

Harrison is the only American to ever win gold in judo in the Olympics and she added to her historic run with a second gold medal in 2016.  She then signed a contract as an ambassador and commentator with World Series of Fighting while making no formal commitment that she would transition to fighting.

Now it appears Harrison is ready to make that move after training for the past several months as she adjusted her judo skills to MMA. 

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Undefeated Emmanuel Rivera Looking to Expose ...

Jun 30, 2017No Comments26 Views

Emmanuel Rivera (6-0) takes on Justin Rader (6-2) in a 145-pound main card clash of styles at Legacy Fighting Alliance 15.

Unbeaten Mark De La Rosa &#...

Mark De La Rosa (8-0) moved his training camp

Jun 30, 2017
Nick Diaz

Nick Diaz notified of poten...

Nick Diaz has some explaining to do. The UFC

Jun 29, 2017
Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor, Floyd Maywe...

McGregor and Mayweather are both showing off ahead of

Jun 29, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA