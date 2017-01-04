Two New Fights Added to Growing UFC 209 Fight Card

HOT OFF THE WIRE
January 4, 2017
Two new bouts have been added to the UFC 209 pay-per-view fight card taking place on March 4 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The fight promotion officially announced on Tuesday that heavyweight prospect Todd Duffee would make his return after a nearly two-year absence from the sport, taking on Englishman Mark Godbeer. In addition to the heavyweight match-up, undefeated featherweight Mirsad Bektić puts his unbeaten record on the line against Darren Elkins.

Todd Duffee 0576 UFC 114-750x370Duffee (9-3) hasn’t fought since being knocked out by Frank Mir in July 2015. Heading into the Mir bout, Duffee was riding a three-fight win streaking. He hopes to impress in his return and log the first victory of a new winning streak.

Godbeer (11-3) made his UFC debut in November, losing by submission to Justin Ledet. Prior to making his octagon debut, Godbeer had fought in major MMA promotions. He was also riding a three-fight win streak before his last fight.

Bektic (11-0) plans to keep his unbeaten record intact when he faces UFC veteran Elkins, while Elkins (21-5) hopes to extend his three-fight winning streak to four.

The main event for the March fight card remains unannounced, but more matches are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks. 

