Two New Bouts Added to Invicta FC 24 Finalizing the Fight Card

Eight bouts have been booked for Invicta FC 24, completing the fight card set to take place on Saturday, July 15.

After having two opponents withdraw, Ukranian featherweight Helena “Pretty” Kolesnyk (5-0, 1 NC) has been rebooked, making her Invicta FC debut opposite Pam “Bam” Sorenson (5-2), who steps in on short notice.

In the co-main event, Missouri product Ashley “Smashley” Cummins (5-3) seeks her third straight victory against former atomweight contender Jinh Yu Frey (5-2) of Texas.

The bout between bantamweight contender Raquel “Lionheart” Pa’aluhi (6-5) and recent title challenger Yana “Foxy” Kunitskaya (9-3, 1 NC) has been rescheduled for August following an injury sustained by Kunitskaya.

TRENDING > Watch Amanda Nunes Take the Belt from Miesha Tate (UFC 213 Free Fight)

Finally, 20-year-old Miranda “Fear The” Maverick (2-0) looks to remain undefeated in a strawweight match-up with newcomer Gabby Romero (2-1).

Invicta FC 24 is headlined by the promotional debut of UFC veteran Milana Dudieva (11-5) and fellow flyweight Mara “Kunoichici” Romero Borella (10-4, 1 NC).

Invicta FC 24: Dudieva vs Borella Fight Card:

Flyweight: Milana Dudieva vs. Mara Romero Borella

Atomweight: Jinh Yu Frey vs. Ashley Cummins

Featherweight: Pam Sorenson vs. Helena Kolesnyk

Flyweight: Karina Rodríguez vs. Bárbara Acioly

Strawweight: Miranda Maverick vs. Gabby Romero

Strawweight: Sunna Rannveig Davidsdottir vs. Kelly D’Angelo

Featherweight: Felicia Spencer vs. Amy Coleman

Strawweight: Mallory Martin vs. Tiffany Masters

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram