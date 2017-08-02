Two More Tuesday Night Contender Series Fighters Get UFC Deals

Week 4 of Dana White‘s Tuesday Night Contender Series saw two more fighters secure deals with Ultimate Fighting Championship. Julian Marquez and Brandon Davis earned UFC contracts for their wins at The Ultimate Fighter Gym in Las Vegas.

Following the fights, White announced who he was going to award with a shot in the big show.

Marquez (6-1) earned his opportunity inside the Octagon for his second-round knockout of Phil Hawes. Hawes dominated the opening round, taking Marquez’ back twice. “The Cuban Missile Crisis” came out aggressive in the second frame and stunned Hawes early with a right hand. The fight briefly went to the ground, but Hawes worked his way to back to his feet where the two swung for the fences. Hawes pulled guard after a failed takedown attempt and then worked his way back to his feet only to be hit with a head kick that sent him crashing face-first on the canvas.

After the fight, Marquez said that he fought for himself and that’s what got him recognized by White.

Davis (8-2) extended his winning streak to seven fights by defeating Austin Arnett by unanimous decision. Despite not getting the finish, “Killer B” earned a UFC contract. Davis came out firing in the first round while Arnett didn’t find his range until midway through the frame. Davis landed crisp counters and won the round.

In the second frame, Davis had success with his striking but found himself locked into a guillotine choke two minutes into the round. He was able to slip his head out and gain top position. He quickly postured up and delivered punches and elbows that opened up a cut on Arnett’s forehead.

The two slugged it out in the third with Arnett showing his toughness and tenacity, but Davis’ combinations and striking output was impressive even to the UFC president.

Following the win, Davis talked about fighting in front of Dana White and what the opportunity meant to him.

Dana White Tuesday Night Contender Series Week 4 Results:

– Julian Marquez def. Phil Hawes by KO (head kick) at 2:20, R2

– Kyler Phillips def. James Gray by TKO (elbows and punches) at 4:13, R1

– Carlos Candelario def. Ronaldo Candido by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

– Brandon Davis def. Austin Arnett by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-26)

– John Castaneda def. Cheyden Leialoha by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

