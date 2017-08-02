HOT OFF THE WIRE
Georges St-Pierre and Michael Bisping

featuredMichael Bisping Says He is Fighting Georges St-Pierre at Madison Square Garden

Dana White and Tyron Woodley - serious

featuredDana White and Tyron Woodley Reportedly Squash Their Feud

featuredTyron Woodley Demands That Dana White Publicly Apologize to Him

Jon Jones and Mike Tyson

featuredJon Jones Compares His Career to Mike Tyson

Two More Tuesday Night Contender Series Fighters Get UFC Deals

August 2, 2017
NoNo Comments

Week 4 of Dana White‘s Tuesday Night Contender Series saw two more fighters secure deals with Ultimate Fighting Championship. Julian Marquez and Brandon Davis earned UFC contracts for their wins at The Ultimate Fighter Gym in Las Vegas.

Following the fights, White announced who he was going to award with a shot in the big show.

Marquez (6-1) earned his opportunity inside the Octagon for his second-round knockout of Phil Hawes. Hawes dominated the opening round, taking Marquez’ back twice. “The Cuban Missile Crisis” came out aggressive in the second frame and stunned Hawes early with a right hand. The fight briefly went to the ground, but Hawes worked his way to back to his feet where the two swung for the fences. Hawes pulled guard after a failed takedown attempt and then worked his way back to his feet only to be hit with a head kick that sent him crashing face-first on the canvas.

After the fight, Marquez said that he fought for himself and that’s what got him recognized by White.

TRENDING > Michael Bisping Says He is Fighting Georges St-Pierre at Madison Square Garden

Davis (8-2) extended his winning streak to seven fights by defeating Austin Arnett by unanimous decision. Despite not getting the finish, “Killer B” earned a UFC contract. Davis came out firing in the first round while Arnett didn’t find his range until midway through the frame. Davis landed crisp counters and won the round.

In the second frame, Davis had success with his striking but found himself locked into a guillotine choke two minutes into the round. He was able to slip his head out and gain top position. He quickly postured up and delivered punches and elbows that opened up a cut on Arnett’s forehead.

The two slugged it out in the third with Arnett showing his toughness and tenacity, but Davis’ combinations and striking output was impressive even to the UFC president.

Following the win, Davis talked about fighting in front of Dana White and what the opportunity meant to him.

Dana White Tuesday Night Contender Series Week 4 Results:

– Julian Marquez def. Phil Hawes by KO (head kick) at 2:20, R2
– Kyler Phillips def. James Gray by TKO (elbows and punches) at 4:13, R1
– Carlos Candelario def. Ronaldo Candido by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
– Brandon Davis def. Austin Arnett by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-26)
– John Castaneda def. Cheyden Leialoha by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Georges St-Pierre and Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping Says He is Fighting Georges S...

Aug 01, 2017NoNo Comments57 Views

The on-again, off-again fight between Michael Bisping and Georges St-Pierre is on again, and Bisping says it's on for Madison Square Garden.

Marlon Vera UFC on FOX 25 Fight Highlights

Chito Vera Looking for a Qu...

Marlon “Chito” Vera wants to fight again soon after

Aug 01, 2017

Malignaggi Believes Conor M...

Will Conor McGregor stay in boxing beyond his fight

Aug 01, 2017

Tyler Shinn Sees Holes in C...

On August 4 in Shawnee, Oklahoma, Tyler Shinn (8-3)

Aug 01, 2017
               

Fan Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215: Edmonton
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night 115: Rotterdam
UFC 216
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA