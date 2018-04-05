Two More Fights Scrapped at UFC 223 As a Result of Conor McGregor’s Rampage

Two more fights have been scrapped from UFC 223 as a result of Conor McGregor’s rampage through the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Thursday.

A main card matchup between Michael Chiesa and Anthony Pettis as well as a preliminary bout between Ray Borg and Brandon Moreno have been pulled due to injuries sustained after McGregor and his entourage began launching objects at a bus that happened to be carrying lightweight contender Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Chiesa suffered several cuts on his face and along his hairline as a result of glass shattering from a moving dolly that was tossed through the bus window near where he was sitting. Ultimately, the New York State Athletic Commission wouldn’t clear him to perform on Saturday night.

A decision was made by the New York State Athletic Commission to pull me from UFC 223. I’m devastated to say the least. @Showtimepettis I hope to run this match up ASAP, June 9th in your backyard. That’s all I have to say for now. Much love. — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) April 6, 2018

As for Borg, he was sitting near Chiesa on the bus and according to sources he ended up getting small glass shards in his eyes, which affected his vision and caused him pain after the altercation occurred.

As a result, Borg was pulled from the card and his fight against Moreno was cancelled.

That brings the total number of casualties for this card up to three after UFC president Dana White already pulled Artem Lobov from the card after he was part of the crew alongside McGregor as they bombarded the bus with debris earlier in the day on Thursday.

Lobov was slated to face Alex Caceres in the featured early prelim on UFC Fight Pass but now that fight has also been cancelled.

As it stands, UFC 223 will move forward with 10 total fights on Saturday night.