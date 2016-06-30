Two Men Arrested, Charged in the Death of UFC Veteran Ryan Jimmo

UFC veteran and former MFC champion Ryan Jimmo was struck by a car and killed on Sunday, June 26, in the parking lot of the H2O Lounge in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Edmonton police quickly recovered the vehicle that struck Jimmo, and on Wednesday issued a statement that Edmonton Police Service Homicide Detectives had laid charges in connection with the fatal hit and run.

TRENDING > Miesha Tate Shuts Down Cris Cyborg and Ronda Rousey Talk (UFC 200 Video)

Detectives charged Anthony Getschel, 23, with second degree murder, criminal negligence causing death, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, and fail to stop at scene of accident involving death. They charged Jordan Wagner, 21, with accessory after the fact to murder.

Jimmo 34, died as a result of blunt force trauma after being run over by a vehicle. According to the Edmonton Police Service, neither individual charged knew Jimmo and investigations showed that a brief verbal argument occurred shortly before the incident took place.

Jimmo made his professional fighting debut in February 2007. He made a name for himself competing in the Canadian fight promotion Maximum Fighting Championship, winning the organization’s light heavyweight title. While riding a 15-fight win streak, Jimmo was signed by the Ultimate Fighting Championship in 2012. In his promotional debut, on the biggest stage in mixed martial arts, Jimmo knocked out Anthony Perosh in just 7 seconds.

Jimmo last fought at UFC Fight Night 67 in May 2015, losing to Francimar Barroso by unanimous decision. It was the third loss in his last four outings. He was released by the organization following the defeat and never competed again. His MMA records stands at 19-5.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram