Two Bouts Added to UFC Fight Night Winnipeg

November 7, 2017
No Comments

Two new bouts have been added to the Dec. 16 fight card in Winnipeg, Canada. UFC officials announced on Tuesday that a pair of light heavyweight contenders and two rising welterweights have been added to the UFC on FOX 26: Lawler vs. Dos Anjos event at Bell MTS Place.

Jared Cannonier (10-2) was expected to face Brazilian legend Antonio Rogerio Nogueira, but Nogueira was flagged for a potential anti-doping violation stemming from an out-of-competition drug test. Instead, Cannonier will face No. 14 ranked Jan Blachowicz (20-7) in a 205-pound scrap.

Jan Blachowicz - UFC weigh-inBlachowwicz is coming off a Performance of the Night submission win over Devin Clark in his last outing on Oct. 21. Cannonier last fought in July, finishing Nick Roehrick by TKO.

Former TUF Nations finalist Sheldon Westcott (9-3-1) will take on England’s Danny Roberts (14-2) in welterweight action. Westcott last fought in January 2016 and will be looking to make up for lost time when he steps into the Octagon with the Englishman. Roberts is hoping to build on his knockout win over Bobby Nash in July against the Canadian in Canada.

TRENDING > Dana White Trashes Bob Arum While Touting UFC’s Possible Move into Boxing

UFC on FOX 26 is headlined by a welterweight bout between former champion Robbie Lawler and former lightweight titleholder Rafael dos Anjos. It will be the second time the UFC has hosted an event in Winnipeg.

