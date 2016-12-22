Two Big Bouts Added to ‘ONE: Quest For Power’ in Jakarta

Asia’s biggest MMA promotion is heading to Jakarta on Jan. 14 for ONE: Quest for Power. Two bouts have been added to the nine-fight card, which is headlined by a middleweight title match putting Vitaly Bigdash against Marcin Prachnio.

In the lightweight division, two Russians go head to head when Dagestan’s Saygid Arslanaliev (4-0) takes on Chechnya’s Rasul Yakhyaev (10-3). The former is based in Turkey and has finished all three of his previous ONE Championship opponents in the opening round.

In a rare light heavyweight match-up, Igor Subora (5-3) takes on promotional newcomer Sherif Mohamed (8-2). The Ukrainian is a former URCC heavyweight champion, while the Egyptian holds the Evolution Championship light heavyweight title.

In total there are nine fights on the card including a featherweight bout between former title challengers Martin Nguyen (7-1) and Kazunori Yokota (25-6-3). The event is taking place at the Jakarta Convention centre and will be the 50th ONE Championship show.

