Twitterati Proclaims Stipe Miocic ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet!’

Stipe Miocic made quick work of Junior dos Santos on Saturday night at UFC 211 in Dallas. His peers were quick to congratulate him and proclaim him “The Baddest Man on the Planet.”

STIPE!!! — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) May 14, 2017

Damn what a nasty finish. That’s the best heavyweight for awhile https://t.co/zZHoHiqg66 — Michael Johnson (@FollowTheMenace) May 14, 2017

Stipe is not a matter for me lol #thepredator — Francis NGannou (@francis_ngannou) May 14, 2017

So much power in Stipe's hands! Coming right after the 115 title fight it was impossible not to compare him to the speed of Joanna's hands — Leslie Smith (@LeslieSmith_GF) May 14, 2017

Mack Mack Mack KO #AndStill @StipeMiocic Nice Pressure & Boxing Amigo SnapJitsu pic.twitter.com/uJ4ZBPo7uQ — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) May 14, 2017

@stipemiocicufc you are a great heavyweight champion sir — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) May 14, 2017

Baddest man on the planet @stipemiocicufc #ufc211 destruction — Damien Brown (@beatdown155) May 14, 2017

Why is Stipe yelling at his Mom #UFC211 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) May 14, 2017

@stipemiocicufc I could take you … no biggie not impressed (lie) I’m all jacked up on @MountainDew (truth) let’s get wild!!!! — Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) May 14, 2017

Yesssss @stipemiocicufc !!! And still and always — Jessica Eye (@jessicaevileye) May 14, 2017

STIPE!!!! AndStill!! What a damn savage!!#UFC211 — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) May 14, 2017

