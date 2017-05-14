Twitterati Proclaims Stipe Miocic ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet!’

Stipe Miocic made quick work of Junior dos Santos on Saturday night at UFC 211 in Dallas. His peers were quick to congratulate him and proclaim him “The Baddest Man on the Planet.”
Yup.#UFC211 pic.twitter.com/AeRzFvvqun
— UFC (@ufc) May 14, 2017
STIPE!!!
— Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) May 14, 2017
Damn what a nasty finish. That’s the best heavyweight for awhile https://t.co/zZHoHiqg66
— Michael Johnson (@FollowTheMenace) May 14, 2017
Stipe is not a matter for me lol #thepredator
— Francis NGannou (@francis_ngannou) May 14, 2017
So much power in Stipe's hands! Coming right after the 115 title fight it was impossible not to compare him to the speed of Joanna's hands
— Leslie Smith (@LeslieSmith_GF) May 14, 2017
Congrats @stipemiocicufc – big win, impressive @UFC
— Alistair Overeem (@Alistairovereem) May 14, 2017
#AndStill!!!!!!!! https://t.co/gNKbPH40Sk
— Anthony Smith (@lionheartsmith) May 14, 2017
Mack Mack Mack KO #AndStill @StipeMiocic Nice Pressure & Boxing Amigo SnapJitsu pic.twitter.com/uJ4ZBPo7uQ
— Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) May 14, 2017
@stipemiocicufc you are a great heavyweight champion sir
— Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) May 14, 2017
Baddest man on the planet @stipemiocicufc #ufc211 destruction
— Damien Brown (@beatdown155) May 14, 2017
Why is Stipe yelling at his Mom #UFC211
— Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) May 14, 2017
Hell yea! @stipemiocicufc . Remember your moma#Cleveland #Congrats #Star O-H . Enjoy Strongstyle #Baddestmanontheplantet https://t.co/bM6R2c2gbL
— Mark Coleman (@HammerHouseMMA) May 14, 2017
WOW #AndStill #UFC211 #OhioAgainstTheWorld
— Josh Stansbury (@SandmanStans) May 14, 2017
JDS Fans are like…. #UFC211 pic.twitter.com/DCUXKFJTU1
— CageSideSubmssions (@CSSRadio) May 14, 2017
@stipemiocicufc I could take you … no biggie not impressed (lie) I’m all jacked up on @MountainDew (truth) let’s get wild!!!!
— Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) May 14, 2017
Yesssss @stipemiocicufc !!! And still and always
— Jessica Eye (@jessicaevileye) May 14, 2017
Atta boy @stipemiocicufc #UFCDallas
— Scott Holtzman (@HotSauceHoltzy) May 14, 2017
STIPE!!!! AndStill!! What a damn savage!!#UFC211
— Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) May 14, 2017
