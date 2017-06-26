Twitter Rips Referee Mario Yamasaki After UFC Oklahoma City Main Event Stoppage

The UFC Fight Night 112 main event ended in controversy on Saturday when referee Mario Yamasaki stepped in and prematurely stopped the lightweight bout between Michael Chiesa and Kevin Lee.

Lee was working to finish a rear-naked choke and Chiesa was initially fighting the submission attempt. He stopped fighting the choke, but did not tap or go unconscious. Yamasaki stopped the fight anyway, and social media exploded with reactions.

Mario Mazzagatti does it again!!! This guy is more concerned with doing this dumb ass heart bullshit then Ref'n the fight!!! Steals a great moment from Lee or let Mike fight it or tap. Nobody gives a shit that u can make a heart with ur hands like a 12 year old girl they want u to pay attention to what's going on in the fight and do ur job. A post shared by Dana White (@danawhite) on Jun 25, 2017 at 9:11pm PDT