Twitter Rips Referee Mario Yamasaki After UFC Oklahoma City Main Event Stoppage

The UFC Fight Night 112 main event ended in controversy on Saturday when referee Mario Yamasaki stepped in and prematurely stopped the lightweight bout between Michael Chiesa and Kevin Lee.
Lee was working to finish a rear-naked choke and Chiesa was initially fighting the submission attempt. He stopped fighting the choke, but did not tap or go unconscious. Yamasaki stopped the fight anyway, and social media exploded with reactions.
RELATED > Kevin Lee’s Controversial Submission Victory (Fight Highlights)
Mario Mazzagatti does it again!!! This guy is more concerned with doing this dumb ass heart bullshit then Ref'n the fight!!! Steals a great moment from Lee or let Mike fight it or tap. Nobody gives a shit that u can make a heart with ur hands like a 12 year old girl they want u to pay attention to what's going on in the fight and do ur job.
Just ran home to see that ! No tap !? That sucks man. Feel for chiesa. Look what Kish got out of earlier in night. Not over.
— Chris Weidman (@ChrisWeidmanUFC) June 26, 2017
Yamasaki strikes again. #UFCOKC
— The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) June 26, 2017
He didn't call the illegal elbows and he stopped it early
When are referees gonna be held accountable for bad calls? I know it's a tough job but a bad call changes people's lives
— Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) June 26, 2017
Very bad stoppage
— Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) June 26, 2017
Damn!! That's horrible!! Cmon ref!
— Michael Johnson (@FollowTheMenace) June 26, 2017
Is this fight in NY? I didn't see Mike tap but the ref stopped it? Wtf?? @ufc
— Chris Camozzi (@ChrisCamozzi) June 26, 2017
That's some bullshit. He was obviously close to tapping but he didn't. Big fuck Up by the ref. Come on! @ufc
— Chris Camozzi (@ChrisCamozzi) June 26, 2017
NOOOOOO FUCKING MARRRIO!!! #UFCOklahoma #UFCOKC
— Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) June 26, 2017
TRENDING > Kevin Lee’s Controversial Submission Victory (UFC Oklahoma City Fight Highlights)
Seriously the worst ref and UFC history! #FireHim #NoTap
— Marion Reneau (@BelizeanBruiser) June 26, 2017
There was no tap!! What????? #UFCOKC #ufc it was in but you have to tap. The ref should have grab his arm to see if it was limp
— Aiemann Zahabi (@Aiemannzahabi) June 26, 2017
yamasaki strikes again. https://t.co/POw45tXtJY
— Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) June 26, 2017
Chiesa does go a little limp for a second in the replay.
— Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) June 26, 2017
Was a good stoppage! #UFCOKC
— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 26, 2017
It was deep but there was short time… he didn't even check him if his excuse was he thought he was out.. Damn that sucks
— sheldon westcott (@sheldonwestcott) June 26, 2017
Awful
— Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) June 26, 2017
Illegal elbows early stoppage, Mario you're fired #UFCOklahoma fuck that
— Chito Vera (@chitoveraUFC) June 26, 2017
He didn't tap. Probably was going out, but did not Tap.
— Chase Sherman (@ChaseShermanUFC) June 26, 2017
Fire Mario Yamasaki!!! Worst ref in history! @ufc #UFCOKC
— Bobby Nash (@B_Nashty) June 26, 2017
What the tap?!
— Jon SuperSaiyan Tuck (@JonCruzTuck) June 26, 2017
WTF did Yamasaki just do?!?! JESUS MAN!! Not saying that choke wasn't on but BRO, LET US FIGHT!! #UFCOKC
— Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) June 26, 2017
This our sport ladies and gentlemen, and what we deal w/whenever we step into that cage. Mike wudve went out on his shield…LET HIM!