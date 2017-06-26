HOT OFF THE WIRE

hot-sauce-featuredTwitter Rips Referee Mario Yamasaki After UFC Oklahoma City Main Event Stoppage

Nate Diaz

hot-sauce-featuredNate Diaz Lays the Stockton Slap on Tool Frontman… Sort Of (video)

Floyd Mayweather

hot-sauce-featuredFloyd Mayweather Lights Up Sparring Partner in Anticipation of Conor McGregor (video)

Conor McGregor Gym Floyd Mayweather Mural

hot-sauce-featuredConor McGregor’s Gym Walls Show Him Blasting Floyd Mayweather (pics)

Twitter Rips Referee Mario Yamasaki After UFC Oklahoma City Main Event Stoppage

June 26, 2017
No Comments

The UFC Fight Night 112 main event ended in controversy on Saturday when referee Mario Yamasaki stepped in and prematurely stopped the lightweight bout between Michael Chiesa and Kevin Lee.

Lee was working to finish a rear-naked choke and Chiesa was initially fighting the submission attempt. He stopped fighting the choke, but did not tap or go unconscious. Yamasaki stopped the fight anyway, and social media exploded with reactions.

RELATED > Kevin Lee’s Controversial Submission Victory (Fight Highlights)

Related Article

Kevin Lee submits Michael Chiesa UFCOKC Highlights

Kevin Lee’s Controversial Submission Vi...

Jun 26, 2017No Comments23 Views

Check out Kevin Lee's controversial submission victory over Michael Chiesa at UFC Fight Night 112: Chiesa vs. Lee on Sunday in Oklahoma City, Okla.

Tim Boetsch

Controversial Submission an...

Chief among the UFC Fight Night 112 bonus winners

Jun 26, 2017
Chesapeake Arena Oklahoma City OK

UFC Fight Night 112: Chiesa...

UFC Fight Night 112: Chiesa vs. Lee gate and

Jun 26, 2017

Kevin Lee Scores Controvers...

Kevin Lee scored a controversial submission victory over Michael

Jun 26, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA