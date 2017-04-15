Twitter Reacts to Demetrious Johnson’s Historic Win

Flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson defended his title for the tenth time on Saturday be defeating Wilson Reis in the UFC on FOX 24 main event on Saturday in Kansas City. He tied Anderson Silva for the most consecutive title defenses in the promotion’s history. Following the fight, Twitter reacted to the historic win.

Outclassed!!!! This dude @MightyMouseUFC is perfection in there man. Congrats champ — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) April 16, 2017

My man @MightyMouseUFC is incredible. Congrats brother. — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocicufc) April 16, 2017

DJ is definitely one I consider a #GOAT — Yves Edwards (@thugjitsumaster) April 16, 2017

@MightyMouseUFC is hands down the GOAT in my opinion. Flawless performance once again #UFCKansasCity @ufc — Chris Camozzi (@ChrisCamozzi) April 16, 2017

Even if you argued that DJ wasn't a draw. Just off of accomplishments alone he should be worth $20 Million right now. #Legend — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) April 16, 2017

Hate Wilson lost but I do think it's time to start fucking promoting DJ's ass @ufc #UFCKansasCity — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) April 16, 2017

@MightyMouseUFC might never get the love and respect but he's the #goat in this sport… hands down @ufc — Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) April 16, 2017