Twitter Reacts to Demetrious Johnson’s Historic Win

Flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson defended his title for the tenth time on Saturday be defeating Wilson Reis in the UFC on FOX 24 main event on Saturday in Kansas City. He tied Anderson Silva for the most consecutive title defenses in the promotion’s history. Following the fight, Twitter reacted to the historic win.
Outclassed!!!! This dude @MightyMouseUFC is perfection in there man. Congrats champ
— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) April 16, 2017
My man @MightyMouseUFC is incredible. Congrats brother.
— Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocicufc) April 16, 2017
DJ is definitely one I consider a #GOAT
— Yves Edwards (@thugjitsumaster) April 16, 2017
Flawless Victory #AndStill @MightyMouseUFC yous a baaaad man!
— Ben Saunders (@bensaundersMMA) April 16, 2017
@MightyMouseUFC is hands down the GOAT in my opinion. Flawless performance once again #UFCKansasCity @ufc
— Chris Camozzi (@ChrisCamozzi) April 16, 2017
Even if you argued that DJ wasn't a draw. Just off of accomplishments alone he should be worth $20 Million right now. #Legend
— Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) April 16, 2017
Hate Wilson lost but I do think it's time to start fucking promoting DJ's ass @ufc #UFCKansasCity
— Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) April 16, 2017
@MightyMouseUFC might never get the love and respect but he's the #goat in this sport… hands down @ufc
— Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) April 16, 2017
DJ is such all class and a true ambassador for the sport of MMA. Now tied with Anderson Silva for tittle wins. He is Greatness. #UFCKansas
— The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) April 16, 2017
Main-event WOW this guy @MightyMouseUFC !!! #UFCKansasCity
— Raphael Assuncao (@RaphaAssuncao) April 16, 2017
Hell yea!!! Congrats @MightyMouseUFC!! True craftsman and great person in and out of the octagon! #UFCKansasCity #TiedTheTitleDefenses!
— Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) April 16, 2017
Wow bro are u kidding me… ur the best ever fight inside the octagon congrats @MightyMouseUFC #P4P #1Fighter@ufc @danawhite
— Manny Gamburyan (@MannyGamburyan) April 16, 2017
Wow …Amazing @MightyMouseUFC #UFCKansas
— Jessica Jag Aguilar (@jagatt) April 16, 2017
Holy shit!!! @MightyMouseUFC is the fucking man!!! @ufc
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) April 16, 2017
Wow, all hail the @MightyMouseUFC#UFConFox24 #UFCKansasCity
— Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) April 16, 2017
Freak @MightyMouseUFC
— Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) April 16, 2017
Wow incredible!!! @MightyMouseUFC does it again!! 10 title defenses!
— Carla Esparza (@CarlaEsparza1) April 16, 2017
