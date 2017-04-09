Twitter Reacts to Daniel Cormier’s UFC 210 Win Over Anthony Johnson

UFC 210 ended a weird week. There were fights being scratched and added again because of breast-implant controversy, and other fights being stopped because of legal/illegal knees. Wild times.
And then we finally got to the main event between Daniel Cormier and Anthony Johnson. In the end, D.C. submitted Rumble and Twitter reacted in typical Twitter fashion.
To the Hot Tweets!
Wow. Worst game plan, ever, Rumble. #ufc210
— The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) April 9, 2017
Will DC be cocky about this win even after he missed weight and shouldn’t have been allowed to defend his belt? #ufc210
— Sean O’Connell (@realOCsports) April 9, 2017
Wow, I was so sure DC was gonna get caught adjusting his waistband. Super impressive finish! #UFC210
— Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) April 9, 2017
True Champion @dc_mma
— Alexander Gustafsson (@AlexTheMauler) April 9, 2017
— Alpha Cat Zingano (@CatZingano) April 9, 2017
#andSTILL Speak the truth! #GETMONEY
— Marion Reneau (@BelizeanBruiser) April 9, 2017
Yes! @dc_mma please just go full heel, PLEASE!! #UFC210
— Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) April 9, 2017
How do you boo DC? #UFC210
— Matt Schnell (@DANGER_Caged) April 9, 2017
Bravo to DC finally embracing the heel role! #UFC210
— Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) April 9, 2017
#AndStill @dc_mma retains and everything is in place for a @JonnyBones rematch. #DC just went full on heel! #UFC210 pic.twitter.com/PQi6K44U1s
— Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) April 9, 2017
@dc_mma gonna get it. #lionseatfirst
— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) April 9, 2017
DC be like… #UFC210 pic.twitter.com/5ke9sDLQ4A
— MMA GIFS (@mma_gifs_) April 9, 2017
And then DC turns on Jimi Manuwa, imploring him not to lie to himself. After that, he dismisses the “ineligible” Jon Jones.
Full. Heel.
— Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) April 9, 2017
“Sit down, young man. Sit down.” God, DC is just on a roll here. #UFC210
— Patrick Wyman (@Patrick_Wyman) April 9, 2017
Cormier on Jones: who? Is he eligible to fight yet? Get your shit together, young man.
— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 9, 2017
When you walk the walk you can talk the talk. Congrats @dc_mma! Dominant!
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) April 9, 2017