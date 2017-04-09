Twitter Reacts to Daniel Cormier’s UFC 210 Win Over Anthony Johnson

UFC 210 ended a weird week. There were fights being scratched and added again because of breast-implant controversy, and other fights being stopped because of legal/illegal knees. Wild times.

And then we finally got to the main event between Daniel Cormier and Anthony Johnson. In the end, D.C. submitted Rumble and Twitter reacted in typical Twitter fashion.

To the Hot Tweets!

Will DC be cocky about this win even after he missed weight and shouldn’t have been allowed to defend his belt? #ufc210 — Sean O’Connell (@realOCsports) April 9, 2017

Wow, I was so sure DC was gonna get caught adjusting his waistband. Super impressive finish! #UFC210 — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) April 9, 2017

How do you boo DC? #UFC210 — Matt Schnell (@DANGER_Caged) April 9, 2017

Bravo to DC finally embracing the heel role! #UFC210 — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) April 9, 2017

And then DC turns on Jimi Manuwa, imploring him not to lie to himself. After that, he dismisses the “ineligible” Jon Jones. Full. Heel. — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) April 9, 2017

“Sit down, young man. Sit down.” God, DC is just on a roll here. #UFC210 — Patrick Wyman (@Patrick_Wyman) April 9, 2017

Cormier on Jones: who? Is he eligible to fight yet? Get your shit together, young man. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 9, 2017