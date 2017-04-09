Twitter Reacts to Anthony Johnson’s Surprise UFC Retirement

Surprise!

Anthony Johnson had a tough loss at UFC 210, being submitted by Daniel Cormier in the main event. While the result of the fight was tremendous, Johnson also shocked everyone when he announced his retirement during his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan.

The announcement came out of nowhere and, because it’s the place for instant reaction, Twitter started blowing up with tweets.

I feel like I’m getting punked! Rumble nooooo #UFC210 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) April 9, 2017

This is the most emotional fights I have ever sat through. wow — Chris Wade (@CWadeMMA) April 9, 2017

Best retirement speech ever — Sam Alvey (@smilensam) April 9, 2017

ジョンソン引退か！！ — Takeya Mizugaki (@takeya_miz) April 9, 2017

Rumble is going to walk the earth and get into adventures. #UFC210 — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) April 9, 2017

Wow. Anthony Rumble Johnson retires from UFC to take another job? WTF is happening in my sport? #ufc210 — Sean O’Connell (@realOCsports) April 9, 2017

Wow, two retirements tonight. Didn’t see that coming. Congrats on a great career @Anthony_Rumble Johnson pic.twitter.com/wdEPsYSDTy — Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) April 9, 2017

Wild — KailinCurran (@KailinCurran) April 9, 2017

Best of luck in your future career @Anthony_Rumble The LHW will miss your bombs — Alexander Gustafsson (@AlexTheMauler) April 9, 2017