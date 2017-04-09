Twitter Reacts to Anthony Johnson’s Surprise UFC Retirement

Surprise!
Anthony Johnson had a tough loss at UFC 210, being submitted by Daniel Cormier in the main event. While the result of the fight was tremendous, Johnson also shocked everyone when he announced his retirement during his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan.
The announcement came out of nowhere and, because it’s the place for instant reaction, Twitter started blowing up with tweets.
He’s retiring???? #ufc210
— The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) April 9, 2017
I feel like I’m getting punked! Rumble nooooo #UFC210
— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) April 9, 2017
RUMBLE RETIRING?!?!?! #UFC210 pic.twitter.com/5TWYO4HCgq
— Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) April 9, 2017
NY just. Got. Weirder. #UFC210
— The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) April 9, 2017
This is the most emotional fights I have ever sat through. wow
— Chris Wade (@CWadeMMA) April 9, 2017
Best retirement speech ever
— Sam Alvey (@smilensam) April 9, 2017
I’m legit sad right now. @Anthony_Rumble is one of my favorite fights ever… #UFC210 pic.twitter.com/H9YLpvm5x3
— Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) April 9, 2017
ジョンソン引退か！！
— Takeya Mizugaki (@takeya_miz) April 9, 2017
Rumble is going to walk the earth and get into adventures. #UFC210
— Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) April 9, 2017
I’m suddenly sad… @ufc
— Alpha Cat Zingano (@CatZingano) April 9, 2017
Wow. Anthony Rumble Johnson retires from UFC to take another job? WTF is happening in my sport? #ufc210
— Sean O’Connell (@realOCsports) April 9, 2017
Wow, two retirements tonight. Didn’t see that coming. Congrats on a great career @Anthony_Rumble Johnson pic.twitter.com/wdEPsYSDTy
— Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) April 9, 2017
Wild
— KailinCurran (@KailinCurran) April 9, 2017
Best of luck in your future career @Anthony_Rumble The LHW will miss your bombs
— Alexander Gustafsson (@AlexTheMauler) April 9, 2017
Well tonight was a weird night #UFC210
— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) April 9, 2017