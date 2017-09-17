Twitter in Awe of Luke Rockhold’s Win Over David Branch

Luke Rockhold got off to a slow start against David Branch at UFC Fight Night 116 on Saturday night in Pittsburgh, but when he got the engine revved up, there was no shutting him down.
After Rockhold dismantled Branch in the second round and then called on Georges St-Pierre to get out of the way, Rockhold’s peers came out in droves to praise his performance.
Luke Rockhold is back! #UFCPittsburgh https://t.co/BT4VXBoUaY
— FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) September 17, 2017
Rockhold's BACK!!@LukeRockhold finishes Branch in round 2!!
Welcome back, Luke Rockhold! #UFCPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/VNmdWlNWXl
— #UFCPittsburgh (@ufc) September 17, 2017
"GSP, you don't belong here. You're going to get crushed. You better back out." – @LukeRockhold#UFCPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/Oqv7FeuPIy
— UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) September 17, 2017
Luke Rockhold: "GSP, just walk away…" #UFCPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/kIw9GKGFVd
— The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) September 17, 2017
Branch actually was tapping
— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) September 17, 2017
Rockholds top game is best in the UFC #ufcpittburgh
— Belal muhammad (@bullyb170) September 17, 2017
Rockhold on top of you or taking your back is death. #UFCPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/jbhlR2ie1c
— The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) September 17, 2017
The turning point was Branch initiating the clinch exchanges. That's where Rockhold thrives- grappling positions. #UFCPittsburgh
— Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) September 17, 2017
The former champ @LukeRockhold is back…Big win, great card, no scoring drama and Free for the fans. Thanks @ufc
— Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) September 17, 2017
This bitch won’t say my name come on mate, Don’t be so bitter @LukeRockhold
— michael (@bisping) September 17, 2017
Great win @LukeRockhold wanna come on my podcast Monday and discuss your future? @BYMPod @luisjgomez
— michael (@bisping) September 17, 2017
