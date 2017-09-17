Twitter in Awe of Luke Rockhold’s Win Over David Branch

Luke Rockhold got off to a slow start against David Branch at UFC Fight Night 116 on Saturday night in Pittsburgh, but when he got the engine revved up, there was no shutting him down.

After Rockhold dismantled Branch in the second round and then called on Georges St-Pierre to get out of the way, Rockhold’s peers came out in droves to praise his performance.

TRENDING > Daniel Cormier Pleads with Fans to Lay Off of Jon Jones

Branch actually was tapping — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) September 17, 2017

Rockholds top game is best in the UFC #ufcpittburgh — Belal muhammad (@bullyb170) September 17, 2017

Rockhold on top of you or taking your back is death. #UFCPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/jbhlR2ie1c — The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) September 17, 2017

The turning point was Branch initiating the clinch exchanges. That's where Rockhold thrives- grappling positions. #UFCPittsburgh — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) September 17, 2017

The former champ @LukeRockhold is back…Big win, great card, no scoring drama and Free for the fans. Thanks @ufc — Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) September 17, 2017

This bitch won’t say my name come on mate, Don’t be so bitter @LukeRockhold — michael (@bisping) September 17, 2017

Great win @LukeRockhold wanna come on my podcast Monday and discuss your future? @BYMPod @luisjgomez — michael (@bisping) September 17, 2017

Follow @MMAHotSauce on Twitter and Facebook. Also follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.