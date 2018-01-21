Twitter Erupts After Stipe Miocic Sets UFC Record

HOT OFF THE WIRE

January 21, 2018
UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic was the underdog coming into Saturday night’s fight with Francis Ngannou, who was supposed to be the next big thing in the UFC heavyweight division.

Lesson learned: Do not underestimate Stipe Miocic!

With his victory over Ngannou, Miocic became the longest reigning champion in UFC heavyweight history, winning three consecutive title defenses. That is something that even the likes of Cain Velasquez, Randy Couture, Junior dos Santos, or Brock Lesnar could manage.

RELATED > Stipe Miocic Dominates Francis Ngannou to Set UFC Record

Miocic’s event sparked an explosion on Twitter from his fellow fighters, as well as the champ himself.

 

               

