Twitter Erupts After Stipe Miocic Sets UFC Record

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic was the underdog coming into Saturday night’s fight with Francis Ngannou, who was supposed to be the next big thing in the UFC heavyweight division.

Lesson learned: Do not underestimate Stipe Miocic!

With his victory over Ngannou, Miocic became the longest reigning champion in UFC heavyweight history, winning three consecutive title defenses. That is something that even the likes of Cain Velasquez, Randy Couture, Junior dos Santos, or Brock Lesnar could manage.

RELATED > Stipe Miocic Dominates Francis Ngannou to Set UFC Record

Miocic’s event sparked an explosion on Twitter from his fellow fighters, as well as the champ himself.

HISTORY IN BOSTON!@StipeMiocicUFC becomes the first HW to successfully defend the belt three consecutive times. #UFC220 pic.twitter.com/PwFUg7meTD — UFC (@ufc) January 21, 2018

Oh man. Ngannou looks like a baby who just learned how to walk. That lactic acid — Felice Herrig (@feliceherrig) January 21, 2018

Boom beautiful fight by @stipemiocicufc — Brian Camozzi (@BrianCamozzi) January 21, 2018

Props to the champ miocic. He fought the right fight!!! — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) January 21, 2018

Wow that was insane first round and all down hill from there for @francis_ngannou #andstill congrats @stipemiocicufc — Jimmie Rivera (@JimmieRivera135) January 21, 2018

I don't care what anyone says fight IQ and experience pays off #andstill #ufc @stipemiocicufc — Chris Camozzi (@ChrisCamozzi) January 21, 2018

What’s a run by Francis! He’ll be back . Nice fight by Stipe #UFC220 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) January 21, 2018

@stipemiocicufc is a bad fuckin white boy. If he isn’t at the top for pound for pound best then the system is seriously flawed. #worldrecord — Chase Sherman (@ChaseShermanUFC) January 21, 2018

Miocic made history today. Fought with intelligence all the time. Congrats champ. #UFC220 #UFC220NoCombate — Matheus Nicolau (@NicolauMatheus) January 21, 2018

Congratulations @stipemiocicufc for braking the record maintaining the HW belt for the third time.

|

Parabéns Miocic por quebrar o recorde mantendo o cinturão dos pesados pela terceira vez. — Junior Dos Santos (@junior_cigano) January 21, 2018

@stipemiocicufc the great white buffalo … might not be the biggest but by far the best — Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) January 21, 2018