Twitter Blows Up Over Amanda Nunes’ Razor-Edged Victory

September 10, 2017
NoNo Comments

As Amanda Nunes took a narrow split-decision victory over Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 215 on Saturday night, her fellow fighters took to Twitter to unload on the fight and the outcome.

As controversial as the decision, opinions were split over who other fighters felt won, and Shevchenko certainly made her opinion known.

 

RELATED > Amanda Nunes Edges Valentina Shevchenko by Split Decision

RELATED > Amanda Nunes Edges Valentina Shevchenko by Split Decision

               

