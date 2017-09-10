Twitter Blows Up Over Amanda Nunes’ Razor-Edged Victory

As Amanda Nunes took a narrow split-decision victory over Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 215 on Saturday night, her fellow fighters took to Twitter to unload on the fight and the outcome.
As controversial as the decision, opinions were split over who other fighters felt won, and Shevchenko certainly made her opinion known.
#AndStill!!! @Amanda_Leoa retains her belt | #UFC215 | B2YB @7Eleven #Ad pic.twitter.com/74h98IBAo0
— UFC (@ufc) September 10, 2017
Not happy ..@BulletValentina: "I don't understand why it went the other way." #UFC215 pic.twitter.com/axfcgkfSEn
— UFC (@ufc) September 10, 2017
The boo's are ridiculous. This is such a technical fight.
— Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) September 10, 2017
They both are going to think they won @ufc
— Alpha Cat Zingano (@CatZingano) September 10, 2017
Wow. These two don't like each other. She is at the cage talking shit
— Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) September 10, 2017
5 rounds is a breeze @Amanda_Leoa #AndStill
— walt harris (@thebigticket205) September 10, 2017
Oh gawd close round I gave it to Shevchenko and The fight 48-47 to her #ufc215
— Damien Brown (@beatdown155) September 10, 2017
I don't see this being a UD. I don't see how 3 judges will score this the same. #UFC215
— Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) September 10, 2017
3-2 Valentina Shevchenko. Could it be 4-1 each cage/ takedown in the 4th no punches thrown! #UFC215 #andnew
— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) September 10, 2017
Very close fight. I give the last round to #Bullet. She did more damage from the bottom. Judges will give it to Amanda. #UFC215
— Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) September 10, 2017
I can see it being a draw @ufc
— Alpha Cat Zingano (@CatZingano) September 10, 2017
This post fight rant is better than the fight lol #UFCEdmonton
— Belal muhammad (@bullyb170) September 10, 2017
Wow. Valentina is pissed. #WWE needs to sign her and let her cuts promos. #UFC215
— Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) September 10, 2017
You can’t walk backwards the whole fight and get taken down at the end. You have to take the belt from the champ. #andstill https://t.co/6TN9CRJGhh
— #UFC219 CyborgVHolm (@criscyborg) September 10, 2017
Dnt listen to Rogan he's 2 biased! @Amanda_Leoa won that fight! You cnt t8 the belt from champ only walking backwards and getting takendown pic.twitter.com/87N6qCOY5V
— #UFC219 CyborgVHolm (@criscyborg) September 10, 2017
