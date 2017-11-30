TUF 26 Finale Shake-Up: Sijara Eubanks to Hospital; Roxanne Modafferi Steps Up (Weigh-in Video)

The Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale will determine the UFC’s inaugural women’s flyweight champion. The main event was supposed to see Nicco Montano face Sijara Eubanks, the two finalists from season 26 of The Ultimate Fighter, battling for the belt.

That unfortunately won’t happen, as Eubanks was taken to the hospital late Wednesday night because of weight-cut related medical issues, according to UFC officials.

With Eubanks unable to weigh-in, the UFC turned to semifinalist Roxanne Modafferi, whom Eubanks defeated in the semifinal round, to take her place.

After Montano and Modafferi both easily made weight on Thursday, they are set to determine the UFC’s first women’s flyweight champion on Friday night in Las Vegas.

Follow along on MMAWeekly.com on Friday for The Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale full results and live fight stats. The first bout is slated to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT.

