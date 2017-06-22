TUF 25 Semi-finals are Set, Team Garbrandt Shut Out

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 22, 2017
1 Comment

The sixteen welterweights that signed up to participate on The Ultimate Fighter: Redemption have dwindled down to a final four.

Bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt and former teammate and titleholder TJ Dillashaw coached the 25th season of the reality series, and the last four remaining fighters are all from Team Dillashaw.

“It’s definitely a great feeling to shut Cody out, and hopefully it will shut his mouth,” said Dillashaw.

Tom Gallicchio was the first to punch his ticket to the final four with a first-round submission win over Team Garbrandt’s Justin Edwards. Dhiego Lima advanced by defeating Team Dillashaw teammate Gilbert Smith by unanimous decision. During episode 10 on Wednesday, Team Dillashaw’s Jesse Taylor took out Team Garbrandt’s last remaining fighter, Hayder Hassan. UFC veterans James Krause and Ramsey Nijem went to war with Krause emerging as the winner.

TRENDING > Nate Diaz Reportedly Faces Million-Dollar Lawsuit by Former Agents

“I’m pumped. I feel super-happy,” said Taylor after his submission win. “It’s a dream come true, but it’s not over yet. I’m not happy until I win this whole thing.”

Krause didn’t come away unscathed after his fight with Nijem. He suffered an eye injury that could prevent him from continuing in the competition.

“My eye, it’s just a corneal scratch,” said Krause. “It’s nothing too crazy.”

With Taylor and Krause advancing, the semifinals are set, and the match-ups were determined.  Gallicchio will face Lima in the first semi-final bout and Taylor and Krause will fight for the final spot in the finals. 

  • Earldogg

    Garbrandt acts like Rousey’s child. He was such a tird the whole season.

               

