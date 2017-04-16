TUF 25 Premieres on Wednesday with 5-1/2 Hours of Programming

The mixed martial arts reality series THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER returns to FS1 on Wednesday, April 19 in a big way, with five-and-a-half hours of evening programming dedicated to the show. The schedule includes the Season 25 premiere of THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER, this season called THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER: REDEMPTION, as well as the return of the late-night companion show TUF TALK, a BEST OF 25th SEASON ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL and additional coverage on the weekly news show UFC TONIGHT.

THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER: REDEMPTION kicks off with a special two-hour episode at 10:00 PM ET. This season, 14 former cast members return to Las Vegas for a second chance in the competition. They are coached by bantamweight world champion Cody Garbrandt and No. 2 contender TJ Dillashaw. At stake is the biggest prize in the show’s history – $250,000, plus a contract with the UFC.

Following the premiere of THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER: REDEMPTION, FS1 presents TUF TALK at 12:00 AM ET, the show for immediate reaction and analysis of the biggest storylines from the most recent episode of THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER: REDEMPTION. Hosts Karyn Bryant and Dominick Cruz catch up with Garbrandt and Dillashaw via Skype this week to recap the opening episode and preview the season ahead. Dillashaw’s coach Duane Ludwig also joins live in studio to discuss the heated rivalry between Dillashaw and Garbrandt. After premiere week, TUF TALK moves to its regular time of 11:00 PM ET on Wednesdays and middleweight champion Michael Bisping joins as a co-host later in the season.

To celebrate the silver anniversary of the long-running reality sports show, THE BEST OF THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER: 25TH SEASON ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL precedes the Season 25 premiere at 8:00 PM ET and looks back at the best moments from the first 24 seasons of the show. From the origins of the series to the most memorable fighters and coaches, former cast members and producers explain the growth and popularity of the world’s most successful mixed martial arts reality program.

THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER: REDEMPTION coverage begins Wednesday evening with UFC TONIGHT at a special time (7:00 PM ET), with Ludwig in studio talking to host Daniel Cormier and guest host Tyron Woodley.

