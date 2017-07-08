TUF 25 Finale: Johnson vs. Gaethje Gate and Attendance

The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale gate and attendance will likely be dwarfed by Saturday night’s UFC 213: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2, but the exciting finish will be hard to overcome.

The TUF 25 Finale drew 6,308 fans to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, which produced a gate of $432,495.

Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko will headline the UFC 213 card in the same venue on Saturday night, but they’re headlining bout will have a tough act to follow.

Former World Series of Fighting lightweight champion Justin Gaethje made a splash in his Octagon debut in the TUF 25 Finale headliner.

TRENDING > Coach: Floyd Mayweather Has ‘Never Dealt’ with Someone like Conor McGregor

He opened strong before Michael Johnson fought back to put him in trouble. But just when it looked like Gaethje would be finished, he battled back from the brink to take out Johnson with a fiery assortment of punches, kicks, and devastating knees.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram