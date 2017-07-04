TUF 25 Finale Gets Last-Minute Change as Steve Bosse Drops Off Fight Card

With just three days to go until fight time, The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale has taken a hit to the main card.

Light heavyweights Jared Cannonier and Steve Bosse were expected to slug it out on the TUF 25 Finale main card on Friday, but Bosse unexpectedly withdrew from the event on Tuesday. MMAWeekly.com sources confirmed an initial report by MMAJunkie, noting that UFC newcomer Nick Roehrick would step in on short notice to fill Bosse’s gloves.

Cannonier (9-2) entered the UFC as a heavyweight, but made the move to light heavyweight for his last couple of bouts. It was unclear as of the time of publication if the fight would remain at light heavyweight, but given the short notice, it is likely that the bout would take place at heavyweight.

Cannonier enters this fight coming off of a loss to Glover Teixeira.

Roehrick (7-0) has an unblemished record, but it’s a giant leap for him to step into the Octagon, especially when he has had no time to prepare.

A lightweight battle between Michael Johnson and former World Series of Fighting titleholder Justin Gaethje heads the TUF 25 Finale fight card, which takes place on Friday in Las Vegas.

