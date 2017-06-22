TUF 25 Coaches Get Into War of Words During Weigh-in (video)

(Courtesy of The Ultimate Fighter)

While Jesse Taylor and Hayder Hassan were weighing in, coaches Cody Garbrandt and T.J. Dillashaw get into a heated exchange that overshadowed the weigh-in.

TRENDING > Matt Hughes to be Evaluated by Leading Traumatic Brain Injury Center

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram