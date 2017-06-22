HOT OFF THE WIRE
Megan Anderson and Cris Cyborg

featuredCyborg vs. Anderson for UFC Featherweight Title After Champion Stripped

Matt Hughes

featuredMatt Hughes Remains Hospitalized; Stable, but Not Yet Awake

featuredHolly Holm Decapitates Bethe Correia with Head Kick (UFC Singapore Results)

UFC Singapore Live Results

featuredUFC Singapore: Holm vs. Correia Live Results and Fight Stats

TUF 25 Coaches Get Into War of Words During Weigh-in (video)

June 22, 2017
1 Comment

(Courtesy of The Ultimate Fighter)

While Jesse Taylor and Hayder Hassan were weighing in, coaches Cody Garbrandt and T.J. Dillashaw get into a heated exchange that overshadowed the weigh-in.

TRENDING > Matt Hughes to be Evaluated by Leading Traumatic Brain Injury Center

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Conor McGregor and Demetrious Johnson Nominat...

Jun 22, 2017No Comments16 Views

A pair of UFC champions have been nominate for the 2017 ESPY awards: lightweight champ Conor McGregor and flyweight titleholder Demetrious Johnson.

Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender

First Dana White’s Tu...

The first Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series fight

Jun 22, 2017
Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather Lights Up ...

Floyd Mayweather lit up his sparring partner during a

Jun 22, 2017
Wanderlei Silva shoves Chael Sonnen Bellator NYC Presser

Wanderlei Silva Put Hands O...

As hard as Bellator officials tried, they couldn't stop

Jun 22, 2017
  • Triggerman99

    This is embarrassing.
    Even Jesse and Hayder were getting irritated.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA