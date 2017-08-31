Triple H Ready to Offer Ronda Rousey an Opportunity in WWE Right Now

If Ronda Rousey wants to transition from mixed martial arts to professional wrestling, she’s got a standing offer on the table from the biggest promotion in the world.

After making an appearance at WWE WrestleMania a few years ago, Rousey has teased the possibility that she might make a return to the sports entertainment industry at some point in the future.

Now Paul Levesque — better known by his stage name ‘Triple H’ — who is the executive vice president of talent at WWE says that he’s ready to give Rousey her chance in the WWE right away.

“Ronda has been a huge fan of WWE her whole life, she’s been very adamant about that. She’s done stuff with us before. She’s a huge fan. It’s something that I think she’s definitely interested in and I’ll throw it out right now, if she’s interested, I’ll give her the opportunity,” Levesque told ESPN on Thursday.

“We’re all about personalities, that’s what she brings to the table. I think she’s shown it in UFC, she’s shown it in Hollywood. She’s shown it everywhere. Her personality will drive fan interest.”

While Rousey has made no formal announcement, UFC president Dana White has stated numerous times that he believes the former women’s bantamweight champion will retire from MMA following her loss to Amanda Nunes this past December.

Over the weekend, Rousey wed UFC heavyweight Travis Browne in a private ceremony so her mind is definitely on other things right now but it will be interesting to see how she responds to the offer from WWE.

One of Rousey’s best friends and fellow UFC veteran Shayna Baszler is currently competing on WWE programming as part of the “Mae Young Classic” involving 32 women’s wrestlers from around the world.

Whether or not Rousey joins her in the WWE is unknown but there is definitely an offer on the table to make it happen.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram