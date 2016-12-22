HOT OFF THE WIRE
Cris Cyborg

featuredCris Cyborg Flagged for UFC Anti-Doping Violation

Demetrious Johnson

featuredUFC Flyweight Champ Demetrious Johnson Sidelined for Several Months

Jose Aldo vs Max Holloway

featuredJose Aldo and Max Holloway Butt Heads Over Nixing of UFC 208 Bout

Conor McGregor UFC 205 presser

featuredConor McGregor, Sportsperson of the Year, Addresses ‘Lengthy’ Break

Trey Ogden Sees VFC 55 as the Set-Up Toward a UFC Run

December 22, 2016
No Comments

In his second full year as a pro MMA fighter, welterweight Trey Ogden has begun to solidify his position as a top prospect in the Midwest region.

After suffering the lone loss of his career in September of 2015, Ogden has since been undefeated, picking up three finishes in four fights.

“I’m on a four-fight winning streak since December of last year,” Ogden told MMAWeekly.com. “I’ve grown a ton, faced good competition, and gained experience. I couldn’t ask for more. Things couldn’t have gone much better.”

Over the course of 2016, Ogden has shown growth inside the cage and outside it as well; becoming a more well-developed person overall in addition to his fighting skills.

TRENDING > Jon Jones Explains Getting “Blacked-Out Wasted” Before Fights

“I’ve grown quite a bit technically,” said Ogden. “This is my second year as a pro, so just a whole another year of fighting and fighting on bigger shows like Bellator has seasoned me a bit.

I’ve matured quite a bit as a fighter and a person. I’m training every day consistently with two teams. I’m learning and am integrating these lessons quite well. I feel like I’ve progressed technically as much as I’ve grown in experience, for sure, if not more.”

victoryfc55-Ogden-Pfeifer-graphic-750

Ogden (5-1) will seek to remain undefeated in 2016 when he takes on Josh Pfeifer (5-2) in a main card 170-pound bout at Victory FC 55 on Friday in Topeka, Kan., on UFC Fight Pass.

“I heard he just got his brown belt in Jiu-Jitsu, so I like having a fight against a tough, technical, experienced opponent,” Ogden said of Pfeifer. “He’s 5-2, so he’s winning well. I really like the challenge.

“As far as what I can do to win the fight; I think the only person that can beat me is myself. I’ve got to show up, fight my fight, and take what I see.”

Picking up a strong win on a highly visible card at VFC 55 would be a big boost for Ogden, and he sees it as helping him set up for a final building year before making his push to the top stage of MMA.

“I kind of think long-term, but I also focus really on what’s in front of me right now,” said Ogden. “For 2017, I’d like to fight six times.

“I fought four times last year and four times this year, so next year I’d like to fight six times and really position myself to make a legitimate run for the UFC the next year (in 2018). That’s my main goal for MMA right now as far as that’s concerned.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Dana White

Dana White Confirms UFC 208 Headliner, Again ...

Dec 22, 2016No Comments27 Views

UFC president Dana White joined Good Day New York on Thursday, confirming the headliner for UFC 208 in Brooklyn.

Cris Cyborg

Cris Cyborg is Applying for...

Shortly after news of a potential anti-doping violation, Cris

Dec 22, 2016
Dana White and Cris Cyborg

Dana White Weighs In on Cri...

News broke on Thursday that Cris Cyborg had been

Dec 22, 2016
Khabib Nurmagomedov and Jose Aldo

Khabib Nurmagomedov Doesn&#...

Khabib Nurmagomedov admits that he doesn't want to fight

Dec 22, 2016
               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 207: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 103: Phoenix
UFC on FOX 23: Denver
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
UFC 209: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA