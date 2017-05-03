Trey Ogden Prepared to Get Victory FC 57 Win ‘In Any Way, Shape, or Form’

When it comes to his second full year as a pro, welterweight prospect Trey Ogden feels that 2016 was an extremely productive year.

Not only did Ogden go undefeated in 2016, but he feels like he made a lot of headway in his game over the course of the year.

“I had a lot of growth in 2016,” Ogden told MMAWeekly.com. “I went 4-0. I had two decisions and two finishes. I feel there was a steady evolution of progress and growth from one fight to another. From my first fight of 2016 to my first fight of 2017, it’s been a pretty incredible year for me.”

Ogden feels his cage time and what he’s been able to accomplish in his fights themselves have done a lot to help his progression into the fighter he believes he can become.

“I get more comfortable each time I go out there,” said Ogden. “I get more experience, and that’s what you need to do to be able to reach your potential.

“I think the goal for any professional trying to get to a high level is to try to bridge that gap as much as possible so you can perform at your best under the pressure. The best thing you can do for that is experience.”

Ogden (7-1) now turns his attention to his first bout of 2017 when he takes on Chance Thackston (3-0) in a main card 170-pound bout at Victory FC 57 in Topeka, Kan., on Friday.

“I like to watch a few recent fights of theirs to get an idea of the main things they do and how they move in general; whether they’re southpaw or orthodox, or if they’re aggressive or more plodding; but I don’t over-analyze it or over-think my opponent,” Ogden said.

“My journey has always been more about myself and getting the most out of myself in situations. The main thing I need to do to get the win is just to show up and fight my fight, and make sure I’m not getting in my own way in any way, shape or form.”

While Ogden would like to see himself in the UFC one day, he doesn’t have a set time frame for when that move up comes.

“I don’t know if I have an overall goal for the year, but would like to see myself winning a fight in the UFC and getting fans in the UFC in the near future,” said Ogden. “I don’t know if that’s six months, 12 months or 18 months into the future; I don’t really care; I’m going to work my hardest to get towards that goal.

“That’s what I’m doing day by day. I don’t like to think that far ahead, but that’s where I’d like to be, but I don’t have any timeline outside of the near future.”

