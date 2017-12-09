Trevin Giles Stops Antonio Braga Neto with Bloody KO (UFC Fresno Fight Highlights)

THAT. IS. IT!@TrevinGiles finishes Neto in round 3 with a BEAUTIFUL 1-2! Impressive!#UFCFresno pic.twitter.com/AHokwzqYWl
— UFC (@ufc) December 9, 2017
Check out highlights from Trevin Giles’ knockout of Antonio Braga Neto at UFC Fight Night 123 on Saturday in Fresno, Calif.
The fight promotion next heads to Winnipeg, Canada, for UFC on FOX 26, where former champions Robbie Lawler and Rafael dos Anjos headline a stacked fight card on FOX.
