Trevin Giles Stops Antonio Braga Neto with Bloody KO (UFC Fresno Fight Highlights)

Check out highlights from Trevin Giles’ knockout of Antonio Braga Neto at UFC Fight Night 123 on Saturday in Fresno, Calif.

The fight promotion next heads to Winnipeg, Canada, for UFC on FOX 26, where former champions Robbie Lawler and Rafael dos Anjos headline a stacked fight card on FOX.

